Judge Napolitano Roars: ‘Rice And Obama Committed Felonies!’

By revealing top secret and classified information for political purposes in their battle against Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Susan Rice committed felonies, Judge Napolitano said on Fox Business News on Tuesday.

“The use of intelligence data, which is Top Secret/Classified, for political purposes is a scandal and a tragedy worse than Watergate,” Judge Napolitano said. “The more of this that comes out, and the more the public knows, the more the public will see the campaign of President Obama and his colleagues to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump using the intelligence community as an instrument.”

“The revelation of Top Secret information for political purposes, that’s called A FELONY,” Judge Napolitano roared.

Make no mistake, the former administration is shaking in their boots along with their cronies on the Hill because they expected Hillary to be President. If that happened, their corruption and abuses of power would have been covered up, and the consolidation of power would have been complete.

But that didn’t happen. The people spoke and the Obama-Clinton crime cabal is slowly but surely starting to unravel.

The crimes uncovered will be plenty and epic and Democrats will continue to squeal and rat on their former colleagues. The show has just begun. CNN and mainstream media won’t be able to keep their viewers heads in the sand for much longer.

Take a look at this image of CNN’s front page. Look at the level of coverage CNN have been providing to the scandal others including Judge Napolitano are calling “worse than Watergate” – a single article, hidden among the margins:

Talk about “Very Fake News.” This type of blatant suppression of truth is why the whole operation is accurately called a crime cabal. The Bush-Clinton-Obama-corporate media crime cabal.

They are mafia families who own the mayors, judges, DA and police, and most of all, the mainstream media. Bringing them down is going to be an uphill struggle, but the first, and hardest, step has already been taken.

Defeating Hillary at the polls was the first step.

All this talk of Trump being “controlled opposition” is nonsense. This past election was supposed to go to Hillary in a Jeb Bush/Hillary contest. And this country would have gone globalist and third world.