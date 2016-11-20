Judge Tells New Citizens Go To Another Country If You Don’t Like Trump

A federal judge presiding over a citizenship ceremony in San Antonio, Texas told new U.S. citizens that they should go to another country if they don’t like President-elect Donald Trump.

“I can assure you that whether you voted for him or you did not vote for him, if you are a citizen of the United States, he is your president,” Judge John Primomo said. “He will be your president and if you do not like that, you need to go to another country.”

The room at the Institute of Texan Cultures Thursday night was a melting pot, a collection of hopeful faces now bound together under one flag. During the ceremony, the federal judge presiding over the ceremony talked about Donald Trump’s election.

He went on to criticize Americans protestors who carry signs saying ‘He’s not my president,’ including some in San Antonio. Primomo lashed out against NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem.

“I detest that, because you can protest things that happen in this country; you have every right to,” Judge Primomo said. “You don’t do that by offending national symbols like the national anthem and the flag of the United States.”

Primomo later told KENS 5 that he meant his words to be unifying and respectful of the office of the president, not political. He said that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump.

The most hopeful speech of the day came from brand new Americans.

“The essence of Americans is that you have the right to vote and choose [who] to represent you,” said Rafael Guerra, a new American born in Mexico.

In an election where women played such a pivotal role, Indian immigrant and new American Vharati Dharwadkar said that women have it better in the U.S. than in her native India.

“The freedom and the importance that ladies get in this country is independence,” Dharwadkar said. “She can freely say whatever she has to say. I feel free in this country compared to my country.”

Iraqi native Mohammed Al Farradh said that America is still is a beacon of hope for many.

“It is exciting to be an American. I believe that America is bigger than whoever is in office,” Farradh said.