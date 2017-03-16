Judicial Watch are suing the Department of Justice to release all records detailing former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s meeting with Bill Clinton in the midst of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation last June.

The conservative watchdog said it was forced to file the suit after the DOJ failed to respond to a request disclosing all records and transcripts of the meeting between the two.

Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch both met onboard a private plane at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix in June 2016 during the FBI’s ongoing investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server. A move that has cast doubts on the impartiality of the investigation.

Wnd.com reports:

There were no witnesses to the conversation, and the reported explanation was that they were just talking about their grandchildren.

But many in America had doubts.

Eventually, the FBI recommended that no charges be filed against Hillary Clinton over her use of an unapproved, unsecure email system that transmitted classified information.

A little more than a week before the election, FBI Director James Comey announced the investigation was being reopened, but then he closed it again, announcing no charges were being recommended.

Judicial Watch, which has requested the documentation, said Wednesday it went to court because the answers weren’t satisfactory.

In fact, the Washington watchdog group said the Justice Department refused to respond to its request, submitted last June 29.

It now is in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to obtain access to: “All records and/or transcripts of a meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016. All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016. All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016. All references to the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton contained in day planners, calendars and schedules in the Office of the Attorney General.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the “infamous tarmac meeting between President Clinton and AG Lynch is a vivid example of why many Americans believe the Obama administration’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was rigged.”

“Now it will be up to Attorney General Sessions at the Trump Justice Department to finally shed some light on this subversion of justice,” he said.

The private meeting left critics aghast and even supporters shaking their heads for the apparent impropriety of a prosecutor meeting privately with the spouse of a potential case defendant.

“Not long afterward, FBI Director James Comey called Hillary Clinton’s actions ‘extremely careless’ but did not recommend charges,” Judicial Watch reported.

The evidence from that FBI investigation also is being sought by Judicial Watch.

“Reports of FBI investigation interviews, from the FBI’s investigation into former Hillary Clinton’s email practices, related communications, and records regarding the June 2016, meeting between Lynch and former President Clinton … are being regularly posted on the FBI website,” Judicial Watch said.