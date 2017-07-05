Julian Assange: CNN Committed A Felony

According to Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, CNN appears to have committed a serious felony by threatening to oust an anonymous source.

Assange says that CNN is in violation of a federal code in relation to the 1st Amendment, after they threatened to disclose the identity of the Redditor who created the Trump-CNN wrestling video.

In an obvious attempt at blackmail, CNN wrote an article in response to the viral video that warned they were willing to release the creators’ personal information if he dared to criticize the news outlet again in the future.

CNN also appears to have committed a federal felony violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241 in relation to the 1st Amendment https://t.co/Ij06te1Bcr pic.twitter.com/NbeYUSRuHN — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

CNN Issues Warning To All Those Who Oppose Them

From CNN:

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

Anybody who reads the full article will understand that CNN obviously threatened and coerced the meme creator into issuing the “apology” which CNN then gleefully published.

#CNNBlackMail Goes Viral

After CNN published the article boasting about blackmail of the Gif creator, users took to Twitter in their droves to create thousands of new memes hitting back at the network over their bullying and illegal tactics.