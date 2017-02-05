Julian Assange Gives CNN 48 Hours Before He ‘Destroys Them’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has vowed to completely destroy CNN within the next 48 hours unless they completely retract false allegations made about him.

Assange has promised to sue CNN and publish information that will completely ‘destroy them’ after the news channel allowed inflammatory remarks about him to be broadcast earlier in January.

Conservativedailypost.com reports:

We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation:https://t.co/YLfyQ9ROCy Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017

WikiLeaks has issued a 48 hour warning to CNN and if they do not retract all of their inflammatory statements, videos, and article, they will take the mega media corporation to court and sue them for defamation.

CNN initially thought they could just issue an apology and that would satisfy Assange. Think again.

WikiLeaks also argued that they will expose CNN outside of the courtroom, too, if they continue to play these games.

US 2017: Former CIA head official denounces government critic as a 'pedophile'. https://t.co/TWu91qp929 — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 5, 2017

One thing remains clear: WikiLeaks doesn’t plan to stop after derailing Hillary Clinton and her team of cronies. CNN is merely their first target, and plenty more will surely follow.

They’ve put CNN on notice and they have 48 hours to air a one hour special confessing to their lies or they are in big trouble. If they or anyone think WikiLeaks are bluffing or incapable, ask Hillary Clinton how powerful Assange and his team can be.