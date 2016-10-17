Julian Assange Taken Offline In Cyber Attack By US Government

The US government launched a cyber attack against the Ecuadorian embassy in London in order to prevent Julian Assange from releasing further damaging WikiLeaks emails.

WikiLeaks revealed late Sunday night that Assange’s internet link had been “intentionally severed by a state party” and that “appropriate contingency plans” had been activated, leading to suggestions that this is the start of the cyber warfare that Joe Biden announced on Friday.

In an interview for NBC’s Meet The Press Biden declared that the United States was preparing to “send a message” in retaliation for the WikiLeaks released emails that have embarrassed the Democratic Party and exposed questionable practices and what many believe is corruption endemic to the ruling party.

“We’re sending a message,” Mr. Biden told Chuck Todd, the show’s host. “We have the capacity to do it.”

“He’ll know it,” Mr. Biden added. “And it will be at the time of our choosing. And under the circumstances that have the greatest impact.”

The dramatic claim by WikiLeaks – which the organization left unexplained – increased a flurry of rumors that had already sparked due to three cryptic tweets posted by WikiLeaks earlier in the day.

The three tweets were headlined ‘pre-commitment 1: John Kerry’, ‘pre-commitment 2: Ecuador’ and ‘pre-commitment 3: UK FCO’, the latter appearing to refer to the United Kingdom’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Each tweet was then followed by a series of numbers and letters, causing many on the social media site to believe they were a ‘dead man’s switch’ meant to be automatically released if Assange is killed and unable to perform a regular check-in.

At the very least, WikiLeaks seems to have made a “pre-commitment” to release Secretary of State John Kerry’s emails, and there is a belief that WikiLeaks and Assange are just getting started. Between now and Election Day on November 8, WikiLeaks is expected to release more than 40,000 more emails about Clinton, perhaps in batches released almost every day.

With the stakes so high, concern about Assange is reaching a fever pitch on the internet. Rumors were swirling last night that Julian Assange had been killed after eating a poisoned vegan meal that was brought to his room by Pamela Anderson.

As the Daily Mail report: Twitter users weren’t only speculating on whether Assange was alive or dead – they believed they knew who his alleged killer was as well: A certain Baywatch blonde bombshell.

It all began when Anderson paid Assange a visit on Saturday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been hiding out for more than four years.

In her hands were two bags from Pret, a popular sandwich shop chain based in the UK.

Anderson, a staunch advocate for animals’ rights, later told the British Press Association that she brought Assange “a nice vegan lunch.“

“He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food,” she then joked.

But many on Twitter took Anderson’s words seriously – and they weren’t laughing.

‘Don’t trust unconfirmed reports of Assange being alive. The Clinton machine is capable of body doubles,’ wrote one user.

‘ARREST PAMELA ANDERSON NOW’, they added.

‘GET ASSANGE OUT OF THERE AND INTO HIDING,’ a user named Rosa Marzullo frantically tweeted to citizen journalist James Albury.

‘How do we know that Pamela Anderson isn’t working 4 (sic) someone to set him up?’

Roosh V, a controversial neomasculinity blogger, tweeted out an article about Anderson bringing Assange lunch.

‘If he’s dead, I’d have that food tested,’ he added.