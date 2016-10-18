Assange Missing, Presumed Dead As WikiLeaks Open Huge Archive

An enormous directory of secret files has been opened to the public on the WikiLeaks website sparking fears Julian Assange’s dead man’s switch has been activated, meaning he is either detained or dead.

The files contain top-secret information from all corners of the globe including hundreds of files relating to the US military, the Kremlin, Israel, Royal families, Scientology, secret societies, and multinational corporations.

In a display of grim humor, every file and folder has been timestamped 01.01.1984.

In the past WikiLeaks has made known the existence of a Julian Assange dead man’s switch. Essentially a means of discouraging his assassination, an enormous trove of secrets will be automatically published if Assange is detained or dead.

Unlike usual WikiLeaks releases, the official twitter account has not mentioned the opening of the folder to the public, heightening suspicions it was an automatic release.

Fears about Julian Assange’s safety have been growing since Sunday when the US government leant on Ecuador to cut the WikiLeak founder’s internet access. The following day an unusual series of cryptic tweets was released by WikiLeaks, prompting fears the dead man’s switch was activated.

The release of the enormous folder of files, exposing secrets from the powers that be from all corners of the globe, is unprecedented. WikiLeaks usually release files in highly curated and publicized batches accompanied by a media campaign.