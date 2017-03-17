Julian Assange Proudly Declares Himself A ‘Deplorable’

Julian Assange has proudly declared himself a “deplorable” on Twitter, aligning himself with the American mainstream who have had their country all but stolen from them by a metropolitan, globalist elite.

Assange criticized Twitter’s verification process, accusing them of operating a class system that favors the liberal elite and punishes anyone who opposes the creeping status quo of totalitarianism, adding, “Twitter has binary class system with proximity to power represented by ‘blue tick’ insignia. I am enjoying being one of its deplorables.”

Twitter has binary class system with proximity to power represented by 'blue tick' insignia. I am enjoying being one of its deplorables. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) March 15, 2017

Twitter usually verifies celebrities and accounts “determined to be of public interest” with a “blue tick”, letting users know that it is the official account of the individual or company.

Though WikiLeaks and the WikiLeaks Task Force accounts are verified, Assange, one of the most prominent public figures in the world, has been repeatedly denied a verification badge on his own account despite repeated attempts to get Twitter to verify him.

“This is absurd,” Assange tweeted at CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, along with a screenshot of Twitter’s verification rejection. “We’ve been trying to verify this account since early October.”

Hillary Clinton unleashed the fury of the silent majority at a September fundraiser in New York last year when she insulted “half” of America, going as far as to say that they are “irredeemable.”

“To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” Clinton said, in an unguarded moment that exposed her for what she really is – an elitist bigot with no understanding of the lives of normal people. “Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.“