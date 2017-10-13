WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claims that the FBI supplied Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock the weapons used to carry out the massacre.

Assange tweeted that almost all so-called terror plots are orchestrated by the FBI as part of its business model. What is their business model? Extracting tax.

Almost all "terror" plots are created by the FBI as part of its business model. What is the business of the FBI? Extracting tax. What does it need to do that? A stable threat. Prob? Real terrorists are sporadic & make FBI look weak. Solution? Make them.https://t.co/Ta4fy7ENjE pic.twitter.com/qMrkbFKMJe — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 5, 2017

Statefort.com reports: The FBI is giving guns to the mentally ill to attack people then leaping in to save the day, cameras rolling. What a bunch of jerks. In many cases, agents will seek out people who have somehow demonstrated radical views, and then coax them into plotting an act of terrorism – often providing weapons and money. Before the suspects can carry out their plans, though, they’re arrested.

And:

Last March, The Intercept profiled 25-year-old Sami Osmakac, who was “broke and struggling with mental illness” when he became the target of an FBI sting operation. “The FBI provided all of the weapons seen in Osmakac’s martyrdom video,” The Intercept reported. “The bureau also gave Osmakac the car bomb he allegedly planned to detonate, and even money for a taxi so he could get to where the FBI needed him to go.”

Now, this leaves every sane individual with a number of questions left unanswered. First, if the sheriff believes it was impossible for Paddock to have acted alone, who helped him? And, second, what if the federal agents were in contact with him? Finally, why would Assange choose to tweet this information out now?

Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge for the FBI’s Vegas investigation is likely the only one that knows the answers to the questions keeping many American up at night. He also doesn’t seem inclined to reveal them anytime soon.

During his recent statement before the press he seemed quite annoyed at some of the questions being asked and very reluctant to field any at all. It was almost as if he was ashamed.

But there’s one troubling possibility: the FBI was involved or at least aware of Paddock prior to this incident. They could have egged him on, they could have failed to arrest him when they planned to, or they could have misread the immediacy of his intentions. Regardless, if that is the case then this tragedy could be as simple as the FBI not arresting him when they should have all because of their dirty obsession with quarterbacking terrorism.