Assange: Obama Is Destroying Incriminating Public Records ‘Right Now’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says Obama is destroying public records in his final days in office in order to destroy incriminating evidence about his administration.

In a livestreamed press conference on Monday, Assange says that what Obama is doing is a “crime against humanity” and has offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama administration official involved in the destruction of public documents.

“This is critical. Past administrations of both Democrats and Republicans have engaged in the mass destruction of records as they left office. We are told that destruction of records is occuring now in different parts of Obama administration.

This is what happens when an administration leaves office.

Our philosophy is that such information belongs legally to the American people and more broadly to the world.

It is part of human history and the destruction of major archives of history, frankly, should be formerly listed as a crime against humanity.

To destroy them is an egregious act. One understands the political motivations for it. But to eliminate small political risks by destroying major elements of history is an obscenity.

So we have put our a reward for $30,000 for information leading to the arrest or exposure of anyone engaged in such destruction of historical records.

Our request to system administrators in the Obama administration is to take the data now and keep it under your bed and then give it to Wikileaks or other journalists.

Get hold of that history and protect it, because it belongs to humanity.”