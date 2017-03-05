Latest

Trudeau Offers Terrorists Canadian Citizenship As Part Of Anti-Discrimination Policy

Posted on March 5, 2017 by Baxter Dmitry in News, World // 0 Comments

Justin Trudeau has granted citizenship to a terrorist sentenced to life in prison for plotting to cut former PM Stephen Harper's head off.

Liberal poster boy Justin Trudeau has granted Canadian citizenship to Zakaria Amara, a terrorist sentenced to life in prison for plotting to cut former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s head off.

Amara, a Jordanian national and key member of the notorious “Toronto 18” terror group that also plotted to raid the Canadian House of Commons, was convicted in 2009 and lost his Canadian citizenship in 2015 due to a law that strips convicted terrorists of their citizenship.

However Trudeau’s liberal government have decided this is unfair and have introduced counter legislation this week that will reinstate Amara’s Canadian citizenship.

Daily Caller reports:

Liberal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen attempted to justify Bill C-6 as a means of rectifying “unequal treatment” from the justice system because “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” — even if he or she is also a convicted terrorist. Hussen was testifying to the Canadian Senate, which is studying the bill prior to its final vote in Parliament.


Ahmed Hussen and Justin Trudeau believe "a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian" - even if he is from Jordan and tried to cut the former Prime Minister's head off.

Ahmed Hussen and Justin Trudeau believe “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” – even if he is from Jordan and tried to cut the former Prime Minister’s head off.

The bill is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to a promise he made in the last federal election campaign to repeal “unfair elements” of the Conservative government’s Bill C-24, which stripped terrorists with dual citizenship of their Canadian status. The Liberals contend that law created two-tiered citizenship.

A recent Angus Reid Institute poll demonstrated that the Conservative law retained popularity with Canadians, with 53 percent indicating the legislation should stay as is.

Notwithstanding any opposition, Hussen testified that anyone losing Canadian citizenship under the current law would have it reinstated under the Liberal plan. Hussen did not mention Amara by name.

When you are a Canadian you shouldn’t feel less valued just because you have dual citizenship with another country,” said Hussen. “Let’s be clear. Terrorists should go to jail for a long time,” he said, but including citizenship revocation in the punishment would be a “dangerous precedent.”

Bill C-6 was approved without any amendments by the House of Commons, where the Liberal government has a majority of the Members of Parliament.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (667 Articles)
Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear. Email: <a href="mailto:baxter@yournewswire.com">baxter@yournewswire.com</a> Follow: <a href="https://twitter.com/baxter_dmitry">@baxter_dmitry</a>
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire