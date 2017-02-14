Kanye West says that his memory was completely erased shortly after being forced to enter a psychiatric ward against his will due to publicly supporting Donald Trump.

According to Kanye’s mentor, Malik Yusef, the rapper has been experiencing memory loss since his week-long forced hospitalization in November, and is still locked up at home trying to recover from the ordeal.

Kanye was rushed to an L.A. hospital famous for its MK Ultra brainwashing department late last year, shortly after he outed Jay Z as a member of the illuminati.

Prior to his stint in hospital, Kanye told audience members at a show in California that he believed Jay Z to be some kind of henchman for the illuminati:

“I am putting my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk, when I talk to y’all like this. Beyoncé, I was hurt, cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won [VMA] Video of the Year over me, over Hotline Bling.”

“Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Talk to me like a man!”

The singer also told a stunned audience that he supported Donald Trump – a position considered extremely undesirable for a person working in the liberal Hollywood entertainment industry.

Given the anti-establishment truth-bombs being dropped by the singer late last year, rumors swirled after his hospitalization that Kim Kardashian sent him to be reprogrammed due to his dangerous “off-script” outbursts.

The attempt at reprogramming, however, did not work. The rapper was invited to meet his hero Donald Trump shortly after leaving the psychiatric ward, where he was apparently offered protection from his handlers.

According to Kanye’s mentor, Kanye is slowly but surely regaining his senses and soon hopes to return to the public eye.

“I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery,” Yusef said. “His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.”