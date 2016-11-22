Kanye West Taken To Hospital After Outing Jay Z As ‘Illuminati’

Kanye West has been rushed to an L.A. hospital famous for its ‘brainwashing’ psych ward, shortly after outing Jay Z as a member of the illuminati.

Kanye was forcibly hospitalised at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Monday after canceling his Saint Pablo tour.

A source familiar with the case said Los Angeles police responded to a medical welfare call about 1:20 p.m. No criminal activity was involved; the decision to hospitalize West at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was for his own health and safety, the sources said.

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center is a place many celebrities go when they need “reprogramming” after having a public breakdown. It was also home to top mind control programmer, Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West, who carried out his MK Ultra work as late as 1989:

Between 1974 and 1989, West received at least $5,110,099 in grants from the federal government, channeled through the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), a major funding conduit for CIA programs. Many millions more poured into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute that West headed, including over $14 million in federal funds in one fiscal year before he stepped down.

According to reports, Kanye told an audience in California on Saturday that he believed Jay Z was some kind of henchman for the illuminati:

“I am putting my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk, when I talk to y’all like this. Beyoncé, I was hurt, cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won [VMA] Video of the Year over me, over Hotline Bling.”

“Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Talk to me like a man!”

Tmz.com reports:

According to law enforcement sources … cops responded to a call for a welfare check on Kanye around 1:20 PM PT. He was at his trainer Harley Pasternak’s home at the time and was “acting erratically.”

We’re told police called L.A. Fire, and by the time paramedics arrived Kanye was calmer … but still resistant to going to the hospital. We’re told everyone — his management and law enforcement — convinced him it was best he go. Law enforcement sources tell us Kanye was handcuffed to a gurney during transport to the hospital … as standard protocol.

We got Pasternak outside his house late Monday evening. If he knows how Kanye’s doing, he’s not saying much.

Sources connected to Kanye tell us he was getting checked out by one of his doctors for severe sleep deprivation while he was at Pasternak’s place … and someone decided to call police.

The hospitalization comes on the heels of Kanye abruptly cancelling the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour, and launching into a verbal attack on Jay Z and Beyonce.

As we told you, Kim Kardashian flew to NYC early Monday for her first public event since the Paris robbery … but she’s now officially bailed. It’s a good bet she’s wheels up for L.A.