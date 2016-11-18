Kanye West Supports Donald Trump, Vows To Run In 2020

Kanye West has come out in support of Donald Trump, telling a stunned audience in California that he has been inspired to run for President himself in 2020.

To a collective boo from the audience, an undeterred Kanye West explained that even though he didn’t vote for either candidate earlier in the month, “if I would have voted, I would have voted on Trump“.

He went onto reiterate his plans to run in the 2020 presidential election, a promise he made last year at the MTV VMA’s.

West told the crowd that he’s thinking of running in 2020 partly because Trump has proved that you don’t need to be a politician to win the White House, and partly because he has real ideas for America.

“I don’t say 2020 out of disrespect to our president at all. I’ll just say I got some ideas about the way that we should connect our ideas. “

“And we should use opposite parties that the Republicans, that the Democrats, that everyone that ran that had an idea that people agreed with should be the collective ideas that are used to run the country. And that should mean more.”

Factmag.com reports:

“There’s things I liked about Trump’s campaign… There’s methods, non-political methods to speaking, that I like – that I feel were very futuristic.”

“That style and that method of communication has proven that it can be a politically correct way of communication. And I fuck with that.”

"I would have voted for Trump." – Kanye West pic.twitter.com/g9qxaT7aRc — billy (@billycrossover) November 18, 2016

Kanye West interrupted the show at multiple points, saying that he “loved” Trump’s debate style.

Kanye is now saying how he loved Trumps debate style. Kanye is glad Trump inspired racists to reveal themselves. "This is the beginning" — Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

He also reiterated his desire to run for president in 2020, though he didn’t say which party he would be trying to seek the nomination from.

Kanye just said he thinks he'll have the experience in 2020 to run for office, I'm dead serious, Kanye just said he's preparing for 2020. — Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

According to other tweets, Kanye said: “Rappers are philosophers of now, celebrities are the influencers of our now. Just look at the president, he wasn’t in politics and won.”

"Rappers are philosophers of our now, celebrities are the influencers of our now, just look at the president, he wasn't in politics & won" — Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

Despite saying he would have voted for Trump, the rapper reportedly said that he wanted to run for president to improve the education system and highlight problems with housing.