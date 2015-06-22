Karl Rove: We Must Repeal The Second Amendment

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Karl Rove said the only way to guarantee an end to recent shootings is to ‘remove guns from society.’
He further explained, ‘until somebody gets enough “oomph” to repeal the Second Amendment, that’s not going to happen‘.
In the video below, the following exchange occurs:
WALLACE: How do we stop the violence?
ROVE: I wish I had an easy answer for that, but I don’t think there’s an easy answer
We saw an act of evil. Racist, bigoted evil, and to me the amazing thing is that it was met with grief and love. Think about how far we’ve come since 1963. The whole weight of the government throughout the South was to impede finding and holding and bringing to justice the men who perpetrated the [Birmingham] bombing.
And here, we saw an entire state, an entire community, an entire nation come together, grieving as one and united in the belief that this was an evil act, so we’ve come a long way.
Now maybe there’s some magic law that will keep us from having more of these. I mean basically the only way to guarantee that we will dramatically reduce acts of violence involving guns is to basically remove guns from society, and until somebody gets enough “oomph” to repeal the Second Amendment, that’s not going to happen.
