Kathy Griffin: “I’ve Completely Lost My Mind”

Kathy Griffin has admitted that she has completely lost her mind ever since pulling the Trump beheading stunt.

In a cry for help, the unhinged comedian posted a video to her YouTube account on Saturday night, claiming that she is now on a Hollywood blacklist and is drowning under huge legal bills.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kathy Griffin posted a YouTube video to her channel Saturday dubbed ‘Kathy Griffin’s State of the Union’.

She complained about the continued fallout from her Trump beheading photoshoot.

“I just want you guys to know that I am fully in the middle of a blacklist, like I’m in the middle of a Hollywood blacklist. It is real. I’m not booked on any talk shows,” Griffin said.

“When I get home, I do not have one single day of paid work in front of me,” Griffin continued.

She also said she was unwilling to do the ‘club circuit’ as she has worked too hard in her life and she is above that type of work.

Griffin admitted that she has to turn down fundraising requests because she is buried in legal bills following the bloody Trump head photoshoot.

Griffin also sounded paranoid and said Harvey Weinstein hired a company to follow Rose McGowan around after she came forward about Hollywood sexual assault and implied she may be next.

Griffin reiterated that she has no work when she returns home from her tour and said she’s being targeted because she’s a woman.

She ended the video begging for a gig on a T.V. show.

Was this photo worth it, Kathy?