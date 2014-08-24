Latest

Katy Perry says ‘I want to join the Illuminati’

Posted on August 24, 2014 by Royce Christyn

In an article from The Independent: “Katy Perry has expressed her desires to join the Illuminati.  Not for any dark or sinister reason, however, but because she finds the idea of joining the cult “exciting”.

Of course, the singer has been rumoured – at least by random and paranoid members of the internet community – to already be a member of said cult.  Following her performance of “Dark Horse” at the Grammys in January, news site (well…) Infowars headlined its review of her show as ‘Illuminati priestess conducts witchcraft ceremony in front of the entire world.’

“If the Illuminati exist, I would like to be invited,” Perry told Rolling Stone. “I see all that s**t and I’m like: ‘Come on, let me in! I want to be in the club.'”  However, she went on to admit that she had “no idea” what Illuminati actually stands for. Or who they are.

“It sounds crazy. Weird people on the internet that have nothing to do find, like, strange triangles in your hand motions.

“I guess you’ve made it when they think you’re in the Illuminati,” she added. “But I believe in aliens, so if people want to believe in Illuminati, great.”

Other famous names often bandied about in Illuminati theorist circles include Jay Z, Kanye West, Beyonce and Madonna.  If only they knew what those hand gestures really stood for in sign language.

Royce Christyn

Royce Christyn

Journalist at Your News Wire
Documentarian, Writer, Producer, Director, Author.
Royce Christyn

Latest posts by Royce Christyn (see all)

Royce Christyn
About Royce Christyn (3467 Articles)
Documentarian, Writer, Producer, Director, Author.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

