Kevin Spacey Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ With Bill Clinton

The alleged child molester Kevin Spacey flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ along with former President Bill Clinton.

The revelation surfaced following claims by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was a 14-years old.

The incident happened at Spacey s apartment in 1986 where Rapp claims that Spacey picked him up placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him

Spacey claims he remembers being drunk, but not the incident.

Infowars reports:

Spacey subsequently apologized for the incident, but deflected by making the story about how he was now living as a gay man.

The media dutifully obliged and the gravity of the sexual assault claim has been obfuscated to some extent by the press focusing on the House of Cards actor’s sexuality.

In 2008, financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose friends included some of the most powerful people on the planet, was convicted of soliciting an under-age girl for prostitution.

Spacey was on board Epstein’s private jet with Bill Clinton when it flew from JFK Airport into the Azores before the former President and the actor enjoyed a tour of Africa.

According to Fox News, Epstein, “Allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on “Orgy Island,” an estate on Epstein’s 72-acre island, called Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Bill Clinton took at least 26 trips on the Lolita Express, a luxury jet fitted out with beds where prominent elitists allegedly had sex with young girls, ditching his Secret Service detail for 5 of those trips.

Clinton chose to continue his association with Epstein even after, according to the Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, “everyone within his inner circles knew was a pedophile.”

Epstein also reportedly had 21 different phone numbers for Bill Clinton.

While there is no evidence to suggest Spacey engaged in criminal activity while on board Epstein’s jet, his admission that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy is sure to provoke further questions.