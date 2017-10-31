Producer Claims Kevin Spacey “Drugged And Raped” Justin Bieber

Kevin Spacey is a well-known sexual predator who boasted of “drugging and raping Justin Bieber” when he was underage, according to a House of Cards producer who warns that Spacey’s behavior “makes Harvey Weinstein look like a choir boy.”

“I’m not trying to play down what Harvey Weinstein is accused of doing,” the production staffer said, “But his victims were adults. Kevin has spent decades using his power and influence to fraternize with young, often underage boys.

“Everyone in the industry knows about Kevin. Spacey’s crimes are some of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood. He preys on young usually ‘straight’ male child or teen stars early on in their career, and of course the ‘straight’ victims don’t say a word about it because they are ashamed.

“The problem of older male power players abusing far younger male and female wannabe or fledgling stars is endemic.”

Multiple sources claim Justin Bieber and Zac Efron were aggressively pursued by Kevin Spacey and Hollywood director Brian Singer when they first entered the entertainment industry as pre-teens.

It is widely accepted in the industry that Justin Bieber’s breakdown and drug and alcohol addiction from 2013 onwards was partly due to the trauma of being forced to take drugs and being sexually assaulted or raped by Singer and Spacey.

Describing Spacey as a man who “shits on those he thinks he is above”, the producer described Spacey “boasting about the tape as though it proved his superiority to the rest of us. He can do whatever he wants, including the worst crimes against the biggest names.”

“Everybody knew about Kevin”

Netflix announced the decision to cancel House of Cards on the same day that Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of attempting to molest him when he was 14.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold,” Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed. “But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me…He was trying to seduce me…I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

The producer describes the House of Cards cancellation as “painful but necessary”, while alleging that Netflix executives have long been aware of Spacey’s lecherous and predatory behavior and have had contingency plans in place to protect themselves for years.

“They wouldn’t cancel a very profitable show because of one accusation. This is going to blow up much bigger than that and they don’t want to be part of it.”

“There has been hush money paid out on at least three occasions that I know about,” the producer said, also revealing that House of Cards junior production staff have been fired at Spacey’s request as punishment for refusing his sexual advances.

“He was always harassing the male PAs on set, pretending to blow the boom microphone, just basically assuming he was entitled to every young, decent-looking guy he had any power over on the set, straight or gay.”

The producer has also urged investigators to “look into the Kevin Spacey Foundation”, warning that it was set up to allow Spacey close access to young boys in the entertainment industry.

The Kevin Spacey Foundation is an organization of “mentors, advocates and educators” who work with hopeful emerging artists to “discover, fund and co-produce transatlantic musical, dance, theater and film projects,” according to its website, which features a photo of Spacey surrounded by ambitious children hoping to break into the entertainment industry.

In January 2015, at the same time Spacey was promoting his foundation and searching for eager children, a report was published revealing that Spacey’s name was alongside former President Bill Clinton on the logs of visitors who flew on the “Lolita Express.”

The private jet was owned by convicted pedophile and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. He was found guilty of sex-trafficking girls as young as 12 years old to entertain his wealthy friends at pedophilia parties.

Kevin Spacey and Bill Clinton appear to be just two of those “wealthy friends” who received favors from Epstein.

Clinton’s name was listed on the passenger logs 26 times between 2001 and 2003, revealing that he flew on the plane at least once a month during the two-year period.

Epstein spent just 13 months in prison and home detention for the conviction of solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution, while his close friends, including Kevin Spacey, faced no ramifications. In the case of Spacey, he continued to promote his foundation, and to encourage parents to let their children work with him.