Kim Dotcom: I Helped Seth Rich Leak DNC Emails To WikiLeaks

Kim Dotcom admitted on Saturday that he worked directly with murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich to leak DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

According to the internet entrepreneur, he is ready to release evidence to Congress that proves it was Seth Rich, not Russia, who released the emails to WikiLeaks that ultimately resulted in Hillary losing the election.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On July 8, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

Shortly after the killing, Redditors and social media users were pursuing a “lead” saying that Rich was en route to the FBI the morning of his murder, apparently intending to speak to special agents about an “ongoing court case” possibly involving the Clinton family.

Seth Rich’s father Joel told reporters, “If it was a robbery — it failed because he still has his watch, he still has his money — he still has his credit cards, still had his phone so it was a wasted effort except we lost a life.”

The Metropolitan police posted a reward for information on Rich’s murder.

In August Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for information on the murder of DNC staffer Seth rich.

Julian Assange also suggested in August that Seth Rich was a Wikileaks informant.

Via Mike Cernovich:

Kim Dotcom tweeted out yesterday that he has evidence Seth Rich, the murdered DNC operative, is the Wikileaks source.

He’s ready to release the evidence to Congressional investigators!

The tweet reads:

“If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I’ll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @Wikileaks source.”

If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I'll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @Wikileaks source. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 19, 2017

Last night Sean Hannity asked Kim Dotcom to explain in more detail.

You are the evidence? Can you explain that in more detail? https://t.co/9oOP3mYOn9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 20, 2017

Moments ago Kim Dotcom dropped this bomb—

“I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved.”

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

What a brave man.

Kim Dotcom better make a recording and hire some security.

UPDATE— KIM DOTCOM WILL MAKE A STATEMENT ON TUESDAY…