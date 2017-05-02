Kim Jong-Un: We’re Ready To Nuke America

Kim Jong-un has warned that his patience with the US has run out and that North Korea will launch a nuclear attack in the coming weeks.

The confirmation that the outbreak of World War 3 is just weeks away comes after repeated warnings by Pyongyang that it would carry out a nuclear test “at any time and at any location.“

A spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry said Nort Korea was “fully ready to respond to any option taken by the US”.

Dailystar.co.uk reports: The rogue state accused the United States of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after US bombers took part in drills with the South Korean and Japanese air forces.

North Korea’s state-controlled media has announced the country is now simply “waiting for the moment it will reduce the whole of the US mainland to ruins.”

It warned America’s ”vast territory is exposed to our preemptive nuclear strike” and that its army is “waiting for the moment it will reduce the whole of the U.S. mainland to ruins with its absolute weaponry of justice.”

It added: “If the US shows any slight sign of provocation, just the inter-continental ballistic rockets displayed in the April military parade will fly into the US.

“The reckless nuclear war provocation by the Trump administration will bring it nothing but the fall of the American empire.”

North Korea also promised to strike US allies, including South Korea and Japan, saying they will be “submerged into a sea of fire” and “reduced to ashes”.

But the risk of Kim Jong-un successfully launching a nuclear strike on the US seems unlikely.

Its last two ballistic missile tests have apparently ended in failure – including one heading towards Russia.

It comes as President Donald Trump said a meeting between him and Kim could happen “under the right circumstances”.

The 70-year-old business tycoon had previously shocked the world by describing Kim as a “smart cookie” and praised the 33-year-old for keeping control of the isolated state at such a young age.