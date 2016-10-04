Police: Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Was An ‘Inside Job’

French police are now treating Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as suspects in the Paris robbery case as evidence has emerged suggesting the jewelry theft was an inside job.

Police have serious questions regarding how Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in a hotel room alone with over $10 million worth of jewelry.

However Kardashian fled France before answering police questions, leading to suggestions she knew she had been rumbled.

“French police suspect that the five alleged robbers had some contact with her security and were tipped off about her procedures,” says the source. “They knew there was no security [with her inside her apartment that night]. All they had to do was go in, make contact with someone inside the hotel. They have issues with story of more than one worker at the hotel. They are also talking to bodyguards who worked with her earlier in the week.”

“First thought as soon as I read this ‘story’ was this is a bullshit insurance scam. Kanye was complaining he’s broke and needs millions just a couple months ago, now 11 million dollars of jewelry happens to get stolen. No witnesses? No cameras in the hotel? No security, just one concierge? Why would she have $11 million dollars worth of jewelry on her? This reeks of a scam.“

Kardashian’s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis also believes the official story reported by the media is “fishy.”

He said, “I would say it’s either an inside job or publicity stunt. That hotel is so secure, somebody must have tipped them off that she was alone inside, or shown them a way in.”

Experts agree with French police that evidence points to the robbery being staged.

International and special operations director Richard Davis said, “You need to rent the room on the right and a room on the left. Plus men in the hallway and the elevator who will stop people and say, may we see your room key please. Now, they’ll meet in the lobby or hallway and that’s their pickup and dropoff point and the bodyguards go back home. We’ve been warning them for years.”

Standard celebrity procedures were ignored on the night Kardashian was robbed, and police believe it points to an inside job.

“I worked in a hotel and when celebs or wealthy guests had ‘loans on’ for an event, within minutes of their return to the hotel the jewelry store (with their own guards) would be there to collect the jewelry.

The really rich guests would travel with their own safes, book connected rooms and have guards in the rooms at all times. Even the hotel maids were not allowed into the room with out a call down to the desk to check if they were legitimate and they were not left unsupervised. The room with the safe were usually not cleaned until guest departure.

We all know what really happened when Ryan Lochte claimed to be held at gunpoint a couple months back.”