Latest

Kim Kardashian Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint In Paris Hotel

Posted on October 3, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in Entertainment // Comments ()

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel on Sunday by men dressed as police officers.

The 35-year-old star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has since left Paris and is reportedly “badly shaken but physically unharmed,” according to her spokesperson.

Business Insider reports:

“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” the spokesperson said.

Reuters quotes a police source as saying the incident, involving five armed men, happened at 3am on Sunday, local time. Nobody was hurt.

Her husband, musician Kanye West, abruptly ended his performance at a music festival in New York around that time, citing a family emergency. New York is six hours behind Paris.


Kardashian West has been in Paris for fashion week, with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who has been modelling there.

A normally prolific tweeter, Kardashian West posted about going to the Givenchy and Balenciaga shows on Sunday, but has not used social media since the incident occurred.

Earlier in the week, her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, intervened when a celebrity prankster, Vitalii Sediuk, tried to kiss Kardashian West’s backside.

The reality TV star subsequently gave Duvier a shout out to her 48 million followers.

He subsequently got in on the act.

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2578 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire