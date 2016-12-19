Meltdown! Reporter Says Twitter Gave Him A Seizure

Kurt Eichenwald had a very bizarre public meltdown on Twitter on Friday, telling users that a tweet sent by a conservative gave him an epileptic seizure.

The senior Newsweek writer threatened legal action against all conservatives who sent him animated GIF’s on the social media platform, claiming that he intended to take time away from Twitter in order to consult with law enforcement agencies and lawyers.

“Last night, for the second time, a deplorable aware I have epilepsy tweeted a strobe at me with the message “you deserve a seizure’ on it,” Kurt blasted to stunned Twitter followers on Friday. “It worked.”

Chicksontheright.com reports:

So far, @kurteichenwald has posted 46 tweets about his encounter with @TuckerCarlson, revealing some very unorthodox reporting methods. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2016

and before you know it, like any crybaby liberal who can’t stand by his own words….

he deleted them all! https://t.co/gJcOOrJwzw — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 16, 2016

But don’t worry, gang. There’s screenshots.

You hear that? There is NO DOUBT that Trump was on amphetamine derivatives. NO DOUBT! I’d ask our buddy Kurt to show us his evidence on that one, but the man can’t even stand by his defamatory tweets without deleting them, let alone back them up.

.@kurteichenwald deleted his tweetstorm about @TuckerCarlson. I managed to screenshot most of it. pic.twitter.com/PxH79OnqWh — John Rust (@johnrust) December 16, 2016

Kurt Eichenwald has now reached "imaginary people are threatening my family" stage again. pic.twitter.com/dcxWRt2Hgm — Alan Smithee (@ActualFlatticus) December 16, 2016

The reaction to this was swift and AWESOME….

Desperate @kurteichenwald making series of accusations re: Trump & "amphetamine derivatives". Then deleting them. "Journalist" pic.twitter.com/BHWZ1TEHSa — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) December 16, 2016

I don't know about you but the media's attempt at rebranding themselves as the sober, reliable, sane voices is going GREAT so far!!!! — ThatsHowYouGotTrump (@AceofSpadesHQ) December 16, 2016

…but then things got weird. I mean SUPER weird. Supposedly someone by the name of “Jew Goldstein” (um…what? ) sent Kurt a flashing gif which caused him to have a seizure.

@jew_goldstein This is his wife, you caused a seizure. I have your information and have called the police to report the assault. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 16, 2016

He then went on a long rant about how Mr. Jew Goldstein is pursing criminal charges.

Feel free to head over to his Twitter if you want to analyze the scraps of whatever he hasn’t already deleted and share your thoughts with us. I honestly don’t know what to say other than WHAT IN THE WORLD JUST HAPPENED?!