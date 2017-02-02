Kuwait Imposes Visa Ban On 5 Muslim Countries, Temporarily

Kuwait imposed a visa ban on 5 Muslim-majority countries in a temporary move, similar to the recent one by US President Donald Trump.

Although the ban has been in place since 2011, Kuwaiti officials insist it is only a “temporary ban.”

As Islamophobia grips the world, Kuwait suspends issuance of visas to nationals of Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, spreading fear among Muslims and along Islam’s two main sects, Sunni and Shia.

Even though 23% of the earth’s population may be Muslim, you must give kudos to Kuwait, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Obama, Iran, ISIS, Hezbollah, Bin Laden, 9/11 conspirators, Neocons, Israel and others for managing to fracture Islam and being able to get away with it in front of billions of people.

India.com reports:

United States President Donald Trump on Friday banned seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. However, since 2011, citizens of Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan have not been able to gain tourism or trade visas to Kuwait. According to sources, the restrictions on the five countries have been added due to the “instability” in the five countries and the ban from these countries will only be lifted if the security situation in these countries improved.

In 2011, Kuwait banned the passport holders of the five countries from entering into the Gulf state. It has specifically asked the banned countries to not to apply for visas. Kuwait had placed the ban in 2011 terming it as a “temporary ban,” but the ban is still in force in the country which raises the question, what do officials really mean when they suggest a “temporary ban”? US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order of “temporarily” banning 7 Muslim-majority country from entering the United States for the next 90 days.

Kuwait is concerned about the threat of the extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS that have their footholds in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Apart from this, Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to witness violence from the extremist groups whereas Iraq and Syria are embroiled in internal conflicts.

However, despite the ban, the Gulf state has been targeted in a number of militant attacks which also led to bombing of a Shia mosque in 2015 which led to death of 27 Kuwaitis.

Before US banned Syrians from entering the country, Kuwait was the only country in the world to officially bar entry to Syrians.