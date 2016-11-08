Heil Hitlary! Lady Gaga Dresses Like A Nazi To Support Clinton

Lady Gaga rocked a futuristic Nazi uniform at a Hillary rally in North Carolina yesterday, throwing her weight behind the Clinton camp’s assault on the First and Second Amendments.

Heil Hitlary!

However there was widespread backlash against her outfit on social media.

The Sun reported:

“The pop star spoke out to give the Democrat a boost, but her outfit raised some eyebrows.

POP icon Lady Gaga has been slammed for her bizarre outfit while speaking at a Hillary Clinton rally, as social media users likened it to a Nazi uniform.

The singer addressed supporters of the Democratic presidential candidate in North Carolina ahead of today’s election, urging them to get out and vote while also calling for reconciliation between Clinton’s and Donald Trump’s supporters.

Speaking of her admiration for Clinton, the 30-year-old told the crowd: “No matter how absurd and mean [Trump] became, she smiled bravely and she continued on.”

She added that Hillary Clinton is “made of steel” and said: “If we are true, true Americans, then we must go from viewing his followers as our adversaries to viewing them as our allies.”