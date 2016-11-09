LAPD Warn Of Civil Unrest Following Trump Election

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are preparing for potential riots following Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday night.

LAPD sources say that they are worried that citizens will take to the streets in protest against the election result.

“The polite thing to say is that this is not unusual, but this has been a very unusual election,” said a senior law enforcement official with knowledge of tonight’s LAPD plans. “We are ready to go into riot mode if required, if the order comes.”

Deadline.com reports:

“Tempers are frayed in a number of our communities from the inflammatory language and policies that some have proposed,” the official added, noting that minority-dominated neighborhoods in East L.A. and South L.A. are of concern. “If the outcome sees Mr. Trump elected, measures are in place to maintain calm, if need be.”

The source added that there had been no indications of any unrest so far today in L.A. With that, the Department of Homeland Security is also said to have beefed up contingency plans for tonight in Los Angeles and several other major U.S. cities.

“It’s business as usual,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told Deadline on Tuesday, not confirming the additional measures. “Most of our patrols have been given a list of polling places to make sure there is no violence or intimidation.”

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck made similar comments on social media earlier today:

The men & women of the #LAPD are dedicated to making sure every Angeleno is able to safely exercise their right to #vote today. #electionday pic.twitter.com/0nGusKixdU — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) November 8, 2016

“We don’t want anything to go sideways,” Ramirez said, noting the antagonizing nature of the election for some L.A. communities with regard to proposed immigration policies, a lack of outreach, and warnings of crimes that some have taken to be coded language. “We’re always monitoring things and asking citizens to be vigilant too,” he added.

The situation is far different in New York, where both Trump and Hillary Clintonhave set up their election headquarters. Earlier today, the NYPD and the Secret Service began upping their presence and closing off areas of Manhattan.

“You’re going to see a lot of measures taken very visibly around all of the election activity on Tuesday,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said today of the rare occasion of two Presidential candidates being in the Big Apple on Election Night. “Obviously all five boroughs, particularly the events will be around the candidates in Manhattan.”