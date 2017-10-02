Las Vegas Shooting Eyewitness Details False Flag Terror Warning

LAS VEGAS: An eyewitness to last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas has told a local news station that she and others were warned by an unidentified woman of a false flag event and that they were “all going to die”.

The woman, who has not been identified, was at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas when she pushed her way to the front of the venue and warned the concert goers that they were “all going to die”.

The eyewitness, who survived the shooting by staying in her hotel, told local news: “She had been messing with a lady in front of her and telling her she was going to die, that we were all going to die.

“They escorted her out to make her stop messing around with all the other people, but none of us knew it was going to be serious.”

Speculation is rife among survivors that the woman who warned the crowd had prior knowledge about what was about to happen, indicating she may have been part of a deep state false flag event.

Daily Express reports: The chilling video has emerged showing the moment gunshots ring out during the busy music festival, cutting short Jason Aldean’s appearance as the packed out audience escaped the shooter in terror.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed the shooter, Stephen Paddock, had been killed by police, adding his companion Marilou Danley remains at large.

One woman, who was at the Route 91 music event, claimed an unidentified woman had told other concert-goers they were “all going to die” after pushing her way to the front of the venue.

Las Vegas shooting: Witness claims a woman told crowd “everyone is going to die”

The witness, 21, told local news: “She had been messing with a lady in front of her and telling her she was going to die, that we were all going to die.

“They escorted her out to make her stop messing around with all the other people, but none of us knew it was going to be serious.”She described the lady as Hispanic. The lady was escorted from the venue along with a man.

The unnamed witness, who was attending the event on her 21st birthday, described the pair as short, both around 5 ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall, and looked like “everyday people”.

She added she and her friends had just made it back to their hotel room when the gunfire started.

Marilou Danley, a person of interest in the Las Vegas Police investigation, was said to be an Asian woman and approximately 4ft 11ins in height.

Mr Lombardo said: “We have not located her at this time ad we are invested in talking to her for follow-up.

”There is no confirmed police link to the eyewitnesses’ claim and Marilou Danley.

Ms Danley and her vehicle has now been located by the police.

Police are also looking for two cars, a Hyundai Tuscon B40 with Nevada plate 114B40 and a Chrysler Pacific Touring with the licence plate 19D401.

Both vehicles are registered to the suspect located the Las Vegas hotel.

The attack is now the deadliest shooting in US history.

The massacre surpasses the Orlando shooting at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016 when 49 people were killed.

Las Vegas police are hunting a gunman after a shooting at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay hotel left at least two people dead.

Mr Lombardo confirmed one of the victims was an off-duty police officer who worked for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.