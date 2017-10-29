Las Vegas Survivors Questioning Narrative Killed In Fiery Car Explosion

Dennis and Lorraine Carver have become the latest victims of the Las Vegas shooting conspiracy, after being engulfed by flames in their car just meters from their home in Las Vegas.

The couple were found by their daughter, 16-year-old Madison Carver, who told Las Vegas Review Journal that she heard an explosion outside her window. When she ran down the street and rounded the corner, she saw the family car engulfed in flames.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community at 10:50 p.m. on the 20000 block of Avenida De Arboles.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire, the Riverside County Fire Department said in an official statement.

⚠️ A Couple who survived the Route 91 Music Festival dies in Car Crash near their home….. https://t.co/DWGlsn5Uga — Matt Couch 🔸 (@RealMattCouch) October 28, 2017

Dennis and Lorraine Carver are the latest in an increasing number of Las Vegas massacre survivors to die in suspicious circumstances or disappear in the weeks following the shooting. Disturbingly, the dead witnesses all have one thing in common – they all provided information that calls the official narrative into question, and they were all ignored by law enforcement and mainstream media.

Yesterday we reported the death of Danny Contreras, another Las Vegas local who had been contradicting the official narrative that only one shooter fired on the Route 91 Harvest festival crowd. Mr. Contreras tweeted the day after the attacks saying he was “lucky to be alive” after he was “chased by two gunmen”.

His tweet was retweeted hundreds of times.

“Feeling lcky to be alive. cant beleive i got out of concert alive! 2 men chasing me with guns. not evry 1 so lcky.”

In the face of all evidence, and countless survivor testimonies, mainstream media is perpetuating a major cover up by claiming there was only one shooter.

Are these people being silenced to stop the truth coming out?

John Beilman, who was wanted by federal agents following the discovery of a communications device in the hotel room of the officially identified shooter Stephen Paddock, killed both himself and his disabled daughter in an apparent murder-suicide

Chad Nishimura, the Mandalay Bay valet who parked Stephen Paddock’s car, went missing in the days following the shooting, after giving an interview to a Hawaiian mainstream outlet KITV4 in which he contradicted the official narrative, and pointed out that Paddock “didn’t have many bags.” Certainly not enough to cart 27 semi-automatic weapons, thousands of rounds and modifications up to the room.

Mr. Nishimura has yet to surface. Unfortunately the fate of other eyewitnesses is more certain. Kymberley Suchomel of Apple Valley, California, was found dead in her home, hours after her husband left for work. Ms. Suchomel gave a very detailed account of what happened in Las Vegas, insisting there were multiple gunmen involved in the shooting.

Claiming that mainstream media was not telling the truth, Kymberley was planning on creating a survivor’s group to continue the quest for truth and justice.

Whether this series of disturbing deaths and disappearances are purely coincidental or whether there is something deeply sinister afoot has yet to be determined, but the response by law enforcement and mainstream media – in particular their refusal to address the questions that the informed public want answered – is leading many to arrive at the same conclusion.

There is a major cover up underway.