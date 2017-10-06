Las Vegas Police Scanner Audio Confirms ‘Multiple Shooters At Multiple Locations’

The full Las Vegas police dispatch scanner audio has been released by Broadcastify, and it proves that first responder police confirmed that Stephen Paddock was not a lone wolf gunman, but received assistance from “multiple shooters at multiple locations.”

The scanner audio reveals that police received many reports from witnesses saying multiple people were shooting, and that Mandalay Bay security informed them there were shots fired from “floors 29 and 32.”

Besides the many eyewitness reports from members of the public, a police officer also urgently confirmed that there were at least two active shooters in the Mandalay Bay.

“CONFIRMED there are at least 2 shooters with fully automatic weapons,” a police officer reported at 18:54 in the recording.

Multiple scenes then developed across Las Vegas, with police reporting and confirming multiple active shooters at the Tropicana and New York, New York Hotel-Casino (NY, NY).

“CONFIRMED – Giles and Alibaba, casualties, East of the Catholic Shrine. SO WE HAVE TWO SCENES!,” said another officer at 38:30 in the recoding, confirming that there were casualties at Giles and Alibaba, a location out of range of Stephen Paddock’s gunfire from the Mandalay Bay.

A scene then developed at the Tropicana:

“I got medics reporting that they’re getting shot at, at the Tropicana!” reported an officer at 1:13:51 in the recording. “We have a strike team available, send them to the Tropicana.”

And another scene was quickly reported at New York, New York:

“Report of possible shots fired inside NY NY.“

“Shooter at the front desk of NY NY, and everyone is in the kitchen.“

“They are advising the active shooter is coming down the escalator from NY NY to Excalibur.“

“Asking for confirmation “Do we have a 415a (assault with a gun) at NY NY?!”

“It originally came in saying many subjects were down… there’s one that came in at 23:06 hours saying there’s a shooter at the front desk at NY NY… and there’s approximately 150 subjects sheltered in place inside the kitchen area there, and 2 shots were fired inside casino floor. And there is several subjects down at NY NY / Zumaniti.”

There were then police reports of gunfire at Caesars and Bellagio, a full eight minutes after Stephen Paddock’s room was breached and the shooting from his room at Mandalay Bay had stopped.

The scanner audio, while highlighting the bravery of first responders, also raises the question of why the FBI and senior police are attempting to cover up aspects of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

As long as the FBI and senior police continue to mislead the public about what happened in Las Vegas on the night of Sunday 1 October, the question of what they are hiding will continue to eat away at the American psyche.

Are senior law enforcement and intelligence services covering up the fact there were multiple shooters, in order to provide the public with a false sense of security, or out of embarrassment that they let them get away? Or are they covering up a crime that they played a part in, or allowed to happen?

The whole recording is worth listening to, but the most interesting dialogue on the police audio scanner recording, with the approximate time on the video, includes:

00:56 – Shots coming from half way up

1:12 – Active shooter INSIDE the fairground

3:44 – Shots coming FROM Gate 7

5:38 – Shots from middle of casino, west tower, towards the center, middle floors

6:59 – flashing 1/3 of the way up

9:02 – about 15th floor

14:47 – Civilian witnesses saying possible 3 shooters

14:54 – Multiple witnesses saying multiple people shot or were shooting

16:26 – White car going the wrong way towards Mandalay Bay

17:39 – Security reports shots fired on floors 29 and 32

18:30 – Security guard shot on 32nd floor

18:51 – Blockade established on 32nd floor, will need the 29th floor, “CONFIRMED there are at least 2 shooters with fully automatic weapons”

19:20 – Get cameras (cctv?) to see the 29th and 32nd floor

27:08 – On the 29th floor with a 4 man element

34:02-34:50 – Older white man with fatigues and a black bag went into motor home on Tropicana, witnesses say he came from shooting area

35:13 – Civilian stole patrol car at Giles, need medical

35:33 – One WMA (White Male Adult), Man in fatigues in white RV

36:17 – Giles and Alibaba, several, several casualties37:03 – We believe it’s the northern most room on 32nd floor, unknown on the 29th

37:26 – Putting a shotgun on the suspect in the RV, by Motel 6 behind a Clark County Fire engine

38:30 – CONFIRMED – Giles and Alibaba, casualties, East of the Catholic Shrine (not in the line of fire from Mandalay) “SO WE HAVE 2 SCENES!”

40:35 – Set up North of the Motel 6, NW area

40:52 – We have several 419s on the main stage.

41:04 – Need more units at Reno and Tropicana, we might have a possible

41:50 – Be advised, there is a subject on the heli-pad

43:10 – Just FYI, we are posted on Cobalt, just North of the target RV at Tropicana

43:49 – Moving in on a possible, right on the side of Motel 6, there’s 3 of us out here

45:05 – “CONFIRMING, the Mandalay Bay and Alibaba/Giles are the 2 shooting locations!” “Do we have a 3rd?”

57:33 – Report of possible shots fired inside NY NY

58:56 – Shooter at the front desk of NY NY, and everyone is in the kitchen

59:23 – Vehicle, black Audi, at the Luxor valet, possibly 445 (bomb), wires sticking out

59:50 – Witnesses saying there is someone at the NY NY

1:00:58 – They are advising the active shooter is coming down the escalator from NY NY to Excalibur

1:04:04 – Asking for confirmation “Do we have a 415a (assault with a gun) at NY NY?!”

1:04:14 – “It originally came in saying many subjects were down… there’s one that came in at 23:06 hours saying there’s a shooter at the front desk at NY NY… and there’s approximately 150 subjects sheltered in place inside the kitchen area there, and 2 shots were fired inside casino floor. And there is several subjects down at NY NY / Zumaniti.”

1:05:13 – “Send, if there’s not already 2 strike teams in route, send 2 strike teams in route, they need to advise their call signs, and we need an update as soon as they get there.”

1:06:24 – “Ok, whoever is responding to NY NY through control side, I need someone to get in and see if this is a diversion”

1:06:54 – “Ok, now I’m getting information about an active shooter at Tropicana”

1:07:12 – “Be advised there is an active shooter at the Tropicana”

1:07:19 – “Be advised, we are getting multiple calls of active shooters at multiple locations. May or may not be diversions”

1:09:23 – “at Tropicana, they are advising there is was a Hispanic male, dark skin with an afro, unknown clothing with a backpack, said he squatted in a driveway at Hooters and looks like a suspect.”

1:10:47 – Explosive breach conversation before entering main suspects room

1:11:21 – “Breach, breach, breach!”

1:12:05 – Shots reported fired in park area of NY NY, and also Aria. Immediately dispelled for NY NY. Clearly a diversion.

1:13:15 – “We’re sending 2 teams into Excalibur right now based on that earlier detail.”

1:13:22 – On Boulevard and Tropicana, “Be advised, you got a Jeep coming up that way, going through the roadblock of cones, headed E bound on Tropicana at the Boulevard…”

1:13:51 – “I got medics reporting that they’re getting shot at, at the Tropicana!” “We have a strike team available, send them to the Tropicana”

1:14:33 – “We need the air clear for Zebra-20, they have one suspect down inside the room”

1:15:55 – 1:16:26 – Confirmation of main shooter down by Zebra-20 (SWAT)

1:19:33 – Reports of shots fired at Cesar’s and Bellaggio

1:20:22 – Zebra-20 asking no more people on floor 32. One officer shot “that did fire”.

1:21:21 – “We have reports of a guy with a gun here!” “75 Victor what’s your location” “At the Paris”…