Las Vegas Shooter Was A Hillary Supporter, Funded By Soros

Despite the mainstream media claims that Stephen Paddock had no political affiliations, the Las Vegas shooter was in reality a supporter of Hillary Clinton and member of Antifa in receipt of funding by George Soros, according to reports.

Mainstream media is claiming Paddock operated without motive, beyond being an “angry white man“, and is using statements by his girlfriend and brother, who both expressed total shock that Paddock carried out the massacre, to push a false narrative.

Mainstream media is actively suppressing information that proves Paddock was actually a left-wing operative at the heart of a false flag designed to spark civil war, introduce martial law, and terrorize conservatives across the country.

CIA trained intelligence officer and former U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Shaffer spoke out about the deception, claiming that Paddock deliberately targeted a country music concert so he could kill Trump supporters.

Speaking to Fox News, Colonel Shaffer said it was “beyond dispute” that the shooting was a “deliberate act of terror” and that the motive was clear, pointing out that gunman Stephen Paddock “parallels in many ways” James Hodgkinson, the left-wing terrorist who attempted to murder Republican lawmakers in June this year.

“After talking to a psychological professional and some other folks in law enforcement, there’s a lot of parallels there,” said Shaffer.

There is only one winner in Las Vegas. His name is George Soros, he has a track record of sowing division and creating chaos in countries in order to alter the political landscape, and he funds Antifa, the radical leftist organization that Paddock, according to early reports, was linked with.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner has also suggested that Paddock deliberately targeted conservatives and that CNN is partly to blame for the atrocity.

“Here’s the thing, shooting for notoriety’s sake and nothing more is a young man’s crime and this is a 64-year-old with no dramatic mental illness,” said Welner, who also compared Paddock with leftist terrorist James Hodgkinson.

“My point is a spectacle is either designed to cause some derivative impact or to instigate some cause discussion,” added the psychiatrist, emphasizing, “people who commit crimes for notoriety alone are young and he’s not.”

Welner went on to assert that Americans who are gun enthusiasts, populists and nationalists are routinely “dehumanized” and “demonized” by leftists and the media, and that CNN’s extremist rhetoric has radicalized many leftists.

“His mindset is that they deserve to die,” said Welner, referring to the Paddock, “So a person who adopts a cause may be otherwise law abiding but he feels righteously justified that the end justifies the means – so we’re talking now about gun control because he committed an over the top gun crime,” he added, stating that Paddock was “instigating a means to end with people you’ve dehumanized.”

Asked, “What do country music fans and country music artists represent?” Welner responded, “It’s Americana – it could be guns….he’s smart enough to know what this would instigate”