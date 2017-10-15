4 Key Las Vegas Shooting Witnesses Are Now Missing Or Dead

Four key Las Vegas shooting witnesses are now missing or dead, raising the question about whether they have been silenced to avoid the truth coming out.

Kymberley Suchomel, one of the key witnesses to the devastating Las Vegas shooting attack which left fifty-eight people dead and more than five hundred wounded, has been found dead in her home at the age of 28. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed.

Kymberley Suchomel was one of the lucky attendees at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas who managed to escape the hail of bullets without being injured. Shortly after fleeing the scene with friends, she made a statement to mainstream media claiming that there were “multiple gunmen” firing weapons into the crowd and that she was chased by one such man.

When she was questioned on the veracity of her story, given the official story that there was only one gunman, she said that she was more than “100% sure” that she was right.

Kymberley gave a very detailed account of what she had seen in the days following the horrific event in which she questioned the official narrative being pushed relentlessly by the mainstream media, despite the fact it doesn’t make any sense.

Writing on Facebook, Kymberley said that she had been watching the news with her family constantly since she had arrived home. She said the official narrative contained blatant lies, and expressed frustration that mainstream media was silencing the voices of survivors.

In a disturbing turn of events, it has emerged that Kymberley is not the only key witness to have died since the Las Vegas shooting.

1) John Beilman, who was wanted by federal agents following the discovery of a communications device in the hotel room of the officially identified shooter Stephen Paddock, killed both himself and his disabled daughter in an apparent murder-suicide.

2) Chad Nishimura, a Mandalay Bay valet who parked Paddock’s car when he arrived at the hotel, has also disappeared without trace after giving a statement to a Hawaiian mainstream news network, KTV4, about his brush with the killer. Nishimura directly contradicted the official narrative by claiming that Paddock arrived at the hotel with “not many bags” – certainly nowhere near enough to hold the amount of weapons and ammunition that was found in Paddock’s hotel suite.

3) It has also been revealed that “hero” security guard Jesus Campos has also gone missing. Fifteen minutes before his scheduled appearance on Fox News – his first media interview since the shooting – Campos supposedly ran away, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

It has also been revealed that photos featuring Campos, published in mainstream media, are not real. After putting the photographs through forensic testing at FotoForensics.com, it is clear these photographs have been photoshopped, raising the question of whether “Jesus Campos, hero security guard” really exists.

OOPS forgot to wipe properties of 1 of the photos? Date photoshopped, 9 Oct. Date of awards night, 10 Oct. Please explain! #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/a9TGlQpN0g — Shaun Pearse (@pearseshaun) October 14, 2017

Whether this series of disturbing deaths and disappearances are purely coincidental or whether there is something deeply sinister afoot has yet to be determined, but the response by law enforcement and mainstream media – in particular their refusal to address the questions that the informed public want answered – is leading many to arrive at the same conclusion.

There is a major cover up afoot.