Las Vegas Casino Staff Saw ‘Multiple Gunmen’ During Shooting

Videos proving there were gunmen operating on multiple floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel, as well as eyewitness testimonies by Las Vegas casino workers and hotel guests have confirmed that the mainstream media narrative about the “lone wolf” shooter is a fabrication.

There is now a mountain of evidence, consisting of videos, police audio, and eyewitness accounts from multiple people proving this was an orchestrated, co-ordinated attack by multiple conspirators, and the mainstream media is attempting to cover it up.

POLICE SCANNER AUDIO

Las Vegas police scanner audio also confirms that during the attack police reported an active shooter on the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay, as well as the 32nd floor, where Stephen Paddock was killed.

Proof Las Vegas Shooting was a false flag attack – Shooter on the 4th floor Posted by ThizZiana Jones on Monday, October 2, 2017

LAS VEGAS CASINO STAFF

Las Vegas casino staff have also come forward with eyewitness accounts of multiple shooters operating in Caesars Palace and Paris Casino.

“Paris casino had active shooting as well,” said Nadia Gissell. “I work there I don’t understand why they are not saying the truth. Literally run for my life just got home.“

“Why won’t the media report on the other hotels?” asked Cameron Espino. “I saw 2 gunman in the miracle mileshops with my own eyes. We had to run out.“

HOTEL GUEST EYE-WITNESS

An Australian man who was staying in the room next to Stephen Paddock on the 32nd floor in the Mandalay Bay has also confirmed he witnessed multiple gunmen involved in the Las Vegas attack.

‘There were multiple people dead and multiple shooters. I was just hiding waiting for police to come get us. I got outside safely and was hiding in bushes,” Brian Hodges told Australia’s Courier-Mail.

PASSIONATE LAS VEGAS LOCALS

Las Vegas residents have also come forward, expressing their disgust with mainstream media for fabricating the “lone wolf” narrative and covering up the truth.

“There is so much that they are not telling us about the night. That is not the only location with shooters!!!! This is my home. I am intensely affected and hurt by this. But now even more angry with the media and police with all the lies,” said a “Passionate Las Vegas local” who asked to remain anonymous.

VIDEOS PROVIDED TO YOUR NEWS WIRE

Two explosive videos provided yesterday to Your News Wire have also confirmed that there were multiple shooters involved in a co-ordinated attack, and the mainstream media narrative of a “lone wolf” gunman operating with a motive is a lie.

Both videos show gunfire originating from the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, much lower than the 32nd floor, where the mainstream media is claiming Stephen Paddock, a “lone wolf”, fired on the crowd using a semi-automatic weapon.

SHOTS FIRED ON 4TH FLOOR You can clearly see shots being fired from the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay. #LasVegasShooting Posted by The People's Voice on Monday, October 2, 2017

The mainstream media narrative regarding Paddock’s motives have also been debunked by FBI sources who reportedly claimed the shooter has links to Antifa as well as ISIS. But mainstream media is actively covering up this information, claiming Paddock had “no political or religious affiliations.”

There is now ample evidence to prove the Las Vegas shooting was clearly a co-ordinated false flag attack, orchestrated by multiple conspirators. The mass shooting and the scores of dead will be used by the elite to further push their agenda.

Anybody who look into the information available to them online will arrive at the same conclusion. Unfortunately anybody who relies on mainstream media for their information will be force-fed a very different conclusion.

SECOND LAS VEGAS SHOOTER More evidence of a second shooter at the 4th floor window of the Mandalay Bay hotel. #LasVegasShooting Posted by The People's Voice on Monday, October 2, 2017

Why is the mainstream media attempting to force a false narrative on the public? The answer is simple. The corporate media, controlled by a small, elite oligarchy, is operating on behalf of the New World Order, attempting to mislead the public into believing their enemies are their friends, and their friends are their enemies.

It doesn’t suit the mainstream media’s agenda to have Stephen Paddock operating as part of political conspiracy. The media is actively covering up this fact so they can continue pushing the New World Order’s sick and twisted agenda.

Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter, was a useful idiot involved in a conspiracy to create further division in American society, push the country towards civil war, and further the agenda of the elites.

Official Antifa Facebook page, Antifa Melbourne, congratulated Stephen Paddock after the bloodiest mass shooting in America’s history, before deleting the post after a torrent of criticism.

There is an active campaign to sow division and create chaos in the United States. Organized groups are working on behalf of global organizations with the most nefarious of goals. We need to wake up and stop believing everything fed us by the mainstream media. They have proven themselves completely compromised and unreliable.

We need to stop hiding from the truth.