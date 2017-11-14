Lawmakers have demanded that Attorney General Jeff Sessions launch a ‘full blown’ criminal investigation into the various crimes committed by Hillary Clinton.

Disgruntled Republican lawmakers are calling for Sessions to launch the investigation immediately or quit.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Monday, GOP Congressmen Jim Jordan and Matt Gaertz called on Sessions to probe the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton private email use or resign.

Washington Times reports:

“It’s time for Jeff Sessions to name a Special Counsel and get answers for the American people. If not, he should step down,” the congressmen said in a piece for FoxNews.com.

They said Mr. Comey’s decision to draft an exoneration letter regarding Mrs. Clinton months before the end of the investigation, and well before the FBI talked to her, was troubling.

So, they said, was Mr. Comey’s handling of the anti-Trump dossier. They said if it was so concerning, the director should have briefed the president-elect well before the Jan. 6 briefing Mr. Comey delivered.

And the congressmen said the 2010 deal that saw the U.S. approve sale of uranium to Russian interests demands a more thorough investigation, saying it calls into question the independence of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Trump campaign figures’ work with Russia.

In a fiery speech on the House floor Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned the U.S. is “at risk of a coup d’etat,’ unless Special Counsel Robert Mueller resigns or is fired.

Gaetz’s concern about Mueller mirrors his views Clinton. Unless Mueller, Clinton and Comey face accountability, the corruption they engaged in will go unpunished.

"I'm calling for Mr. Mueller's resignation or his firing" pic.twitter.com/rEpobJCn8V — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 8, 2017

The Hill reports:

“We are at risk of a coup d’état in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected President of the United States,” Gaetz said. “That is precisely what is happening right now with the indisputable conflicts of interest that are present with Mr. Mueller and others at the Department of Justice.”

“I join … in calling for Mr. Mueller’s resignation or his firing,” Gaetz continued.

[…]In his Wednesday speech, Gaetz also called on the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to “investigate the Clinton Foundation, the Uranium One deal and the Fusion GPS dossier.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is under pressure to resign as his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election drifts further and further away from its core purpose.

Many are asking if Mueller should resign after charging former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates with alleged crimes that have nothing to do with President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution demanding Mueller resign immediately due to the lack of oversight on the Special Counsel. If Mueller can be reigned in, Gaetz could change course, just like he may take back his statements on Sessions if the Justice Department launches a thorough investigation into the Comey-Clinton email scandal.