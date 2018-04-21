Lawsuit Claims Google ‘Hacked’ Trump’s Phone On Behalf Of Hillary Clinton

Bombshell internal emails from Google reveal a plot by a senior engineer to hack Donald Trump’s phone on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Alon Altman, a senior software engineer at Google, pressured executives at the company to hack into President Trump’s Android phone, purge Conservative websites from search results, and delete gmail accounts belonging to Trump and his associates – according to evidence released via James Damore’s class-action lawsuit against the tech giant.

From Breitbart:

Altman – who is still employed by the tech giant – also called on Google to blacklist “alt-right’ sites on the Google ad network (she falsely included Breitbart News in this category — an assertion refuted by a Harvard and M.I.T. study), and take down all “alt right videos” from YouTube. She also called on the tech giant to remove “neo-Nazi sites such as ‘The Daily Stormer'” from the Google search index.

Altman has been employed at Google for seven years, and according to inside sources, is one of the most radical leftists at the company. She was named as one of the key architects of political discrimination at Google by a whistleblower we interviewed last August. As we have reported, she has previously called on the company to discipline or terminate any employee who agreed with James Damore’s viewpoint diversity manifesto, which argued that there was an atmosphere of political intolerance at Google.

Google seemed to follow at least one of Altman’s suggestions, effectively kicking The Daily Stormer off the internet in August 2017, a move that was condemned even by the left-leaning Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

While Google did not follow Altman’s suggestion to remove Breitbart News from its ad network, its employees have begun advising clients to steer clear of Breitbart News, as we exclusively reported in February.

Information Liberation reports: Far-left, self-described extremists are running the show at the largest, most powerful company in the history of the world.

This chart from researcher Leo Goldstein shared in September 2017 shows what percentage of traffic each of these large liberal and conservative sites get from Google search results:

It’s much worse now.

Facebook made similar changes:

They’re using their power to censor the internet so it reflects their world view and all alternative voices are being effectively silenced.

SO @CNN is so scared of Youtube news channels that they R creating a fake crisis so that youtube will now fully demonetize independent news. My show goes against the Pro Syrian War narrative being uniformly pushed by Est. news, so they smear me hard. https://t.co/qCTEZ4EKko — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2018

Search suggestions which make Democrats like Elizabeth Warren look bad are censored.

Congress is either too stupid or too old to understand what’s going on, or they support it because they know the goal is to overthrow Trump and crush all dissent to their deep state takeover.