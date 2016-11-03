Lawsuits In 4 States Accuse Trump & GOP Of Voter Intimidation

According to four newly filed lawsuits in Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Republican Party are conspiring to intimidate and suppress minority voters.

The Daily Sheeple reports:

Documents filed cite the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibit the intimidation and suppression of minority voters.

The GOP, Trump and Roger Stone are accused of “conspiring to threaten, intimidate, and thereby prevent minority voters in urban neighborhoods from voting in the 2016 election.”

Democrats are asking courts to declare the Republican “exit polling” and “citizen journalist” initiatives illegal as a relief for this alleged intimidation.

Could this merely be a publicity stunt to attempt to curb the election in Clinton’s favor?