Lawyer For Las Vegas Music Festival And Jason Aldean, Found Dead

Orville Almon, the lawyer representing the Route 91 music festival and Jason Aldean, the singer onstage when the Las Vegas shooting began, has been found dead. He was 66.

Almon, a prominent Nashville attorney, opened his private practice Almon Law in 2010 where he represented musicians and entertainment industry organizations during battles with the law.

While his practice included re-negotiating existing agreements and new technology issues, and was renowned for negotiating with law enforcement, recent social media posts suggested the experienced attorney was feeling the strain of his latest high-profile case.

Describing meetings with MGM, Las Vegas police, and the FBI as “incredibly strange and complex” to one of his friends on recently made private Facebook threads, the attorney was privy to inside information that the FBI, by announcing they are no longer holding press conferences and the investigation is closed, have chosen to withhold from the public.

Orville Almon, known as a straight shooting attorney to the many Nashville musicians he represented, has become the latest in a very long line of suspicious deaths and disappearances surrounding the Las Vegas shooting.

Almon’s death, described by local Nashville media as “seizure during sleep”, mirrors that of Kymberley Suchomel of Apple Valley, California, a shooting survivor who was found dead in her home, hours after her husband left for work.

Ms. Suchomel gave a very detailed account of what happened in Las Vegas, insisting there were multiple gunmen involved in the shooting. Claiming that mainstream media was not telling the truth, Kymberley was planning on creating a survivor’s group to continue the quest for truth and justice.

Last week we reported the death of Danny Contreras, another Las Vegas local who had been contradicting the official narrative that only one shooter fired on the Route 91 Harvest festival crowd. Mr. Contreras tweeted the day after the attacks saying he was “lucky to be alive” after he was “chased by two gunmen”.

His tweet was retweeted hundreds of times.

“Feeling lcky to be alive. cant beleive i got out of concert alive! 2 men chasing me with guns. not evry 1 so lcky.”

Dennis and Lorraine Carver, a Las Vegas couple who survived the Las Vegas shooting and were speaking out about the lies being pushed in the official narrative, were engulfed by flames in their car just meters from their home in Las Vegas.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community at 10:50 p.m. on the 20000 block of Avenida De Arboles. It took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire, the Riverside County Fire Department said in an official statement.

In the face of all evidence, and countless survivor testimonies, mainstream media is perpetuating a major cover up by claiming there was only one shooter.

Are these people being silenced to stop the truth coming out?

John Beilman, who was wanted by federal agents following the discovery of a communications device in the hotel room of the officially identified shooter Stephen Paddock, killed both himself and his disabled daughter in an apparent murder-suicide

Chad Nishimura, the Mandalay Bay valet who parked Stephen Paddock’s car, went missing in the days following the shooting, after giving an interview to a Hawaiian mainstream outlet KITV4 in which he contradicted the official narrative, and pointed out that Paddock “didn’t have many bags.” Certainly not enough to cart 27 semi-automatic weapons, thousands of rounds and modifications up to the room.

Whether this series of disturbing deaths and disappearances are purely coincidental or whether there is something deeply sinister afoot has yet to be determined, but the response by law enforcement and mainstream media – in particular their refusal to address the questions that the informed public want answered – is leading many to arrive at the same conclusion.

There is a major cover up underway.