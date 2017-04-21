Marine Le Pen Vows To Grant Citizenship To Assange And Snowden

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed that France will grant protection in the form of citizenship to Edward Snowden and Julian Assange when she is victorious in the general election.

The brave move to protect Julian Assange, a free speech hero and beacon of light in these dark times for journalists, could not have been more timely, after news that the U.S. Department of Justice is “preparing charges to arrest Julian Assange.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now a “priority” for the US. Earlier in the week CIA Director Mike Pompeo began the public assassination of Assange’s character, describing the WikiLeaks editor as a purveyor of “clickbait“, only interested in “championing his own celebrity.”

“Assange is a narcissist who has created nothing of value. He relies on the dirty work of others to make himself famous. He is a fraud—a coward hiding behind a screen.”

Make no mistake, the CIA and DOJ are at war with Assange, and he needs all the help he can get.

Luckily, he has Le Pen on his side. Leading candidate for the French presidency, Le Pen has vowed to destroy the New World Order, pull France out of the European Union, and she won’t back down in the face of globalist threats. If Assange and Snowden are granted citizenship in her country, they will be protected.

French presidential candidates Melenchon, Le Pen, Asselineau and Hamon have all vowed to give Assange and/or Snowden citizenship or asylum. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2017

The elite are terrified of Le Pen, and so they should be. Never has a presidential candidate in European history threatened them with such venom.

Warning them of a “tidal wave of revulsion” coming their way, Le Pen said, “The elite are not safe hiding behind their propaganda fueled media institutions, making unaccountable decisions in Brussels, and silencing citizens who speak out against this insanity. When I am President a tidal wave of revulsion will be coming their way, the likes of which has never been seen before.”

France goes to the polls to choose a new president on April 23 and May 7, in a two-round election. Days before the first-round of voting polls show a tightening of the race with a third of voters left undecided.

Writing in her official blog last year, in a post titled ‘Merci Julian Assange’ (Thank you Julian Assange), Le Pen noted that Assange had once again provided a very “lucid analysis on the reasons for our strategic weaknesses, particularly in connection with our submission to the European Union.”

Noting that it was perfectly clear why Francois Hollande has refused to provide Assange with asylum, Le Pen wrote that nevertheless “I ask once again that France honors him by offering asylum.”

After the second-round of the election on May 7, Le Pen may not need to ask a globalist president for anything.