Le Pen: Pope Francis Is A ‘Globalist Bulldog’

French presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen lashed out at Pope Francis in a recent interview, calling him a globalist bulldog determined to end the era of the nation state and usher in the New World Order.

Criticizing the Pope for pressuring nations to open their gates to unlimited numbers of migrants, Le Pen accused Francis of asking states to disregard their own citizens.

In an interview with La Croix International, the leader of the Front National ripped Pope Francis for asking “that states go against the interests of their own people by not placing conditions on the acceptance of significant numbers of migrants”.

The 48-year-old added that, in her view, the Argentine cleric’s pronouncements on immigration exceed his role as a religious leader.

“To me, this falls within the realm of politics and even interference, since he is also a head of state.”

Pope Francis is technically a foreign leader as Sovereign of the Vatican – a walled city-state with some of the strictest immigration and citizenship rules in the world.

Pope Francis dedicated his Easter prayer on Sunday to the plight of migrants and victims of racism. He told crowds at Rome’s Colosseum: “Christ, our only saviour, we turn towards you this year with eyes lowered in shame.”

However according to Le Pen, the Pope should stop using his platform to push the global leftist agenda and spend more time offering spiritual guidance.

Asked about her own religious views, Ms. Le Pen said: “I have a strong faith and I am fortunate in that I have never doubted it.

“However, I admit that I am angry with the Church because I think that it interferes in everything except what it should really be concerned with,” she added.

Asked about a potential second-round election against Emmanuel Macron, a centre-left politician, Le Pen said she was licking her lips at the prospect.

“He is an unashamed globalist who wants to speed up the total opening of borders, free-exchange, and the evisceration of France in favour of private and financial interests.

“I, on the other hand, propose a return to the nation-state, the most effective structure to ensure security, prosperity, and democracy, and to protect our identity.”