Leading German Journalist Says ‘CIA Media’ Pushing For World War

Dr Udo Ulfkotte, the journalist and author, who spoke out about mainstream and fake news, reportedly died from a heart attack on January 13th at the age of 56.



The former editor of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of largest newspapers in Germany, had admitted he worked for the CIA.

His fears for a war in Europe, lead him to his decision to tell the truth about corporate media being controlled by the financial class. (See Video below)…One can



Below are his own words:

“I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years, and I’ve been educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public,” Ulfkotte told Russia Today. “I was supported by the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA. Why? Because I am pro-American.”

“The German and American media tries to bring war to the people in Europe, to bring war to Russia. This is a point of no return, and I am going to stand up and say… it is not right what I have done in the past, to manipulate people, to make propaganda against Russia.”

Ulfkotte said most corporate media journalists in the United States and Europe are “so-called non-official cover,” they work for an intelligence agency. “I think it is especially the case with British journalists, because they have a much closer relationship. It is especially the case with Israeli journalists. Of course with French journalists. … It is the case for Australians, [with] journalists from New Zealand, from Taiwan, well, there is many countries,” he said.

