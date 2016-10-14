Leaked Kim Kardashian Police Video Shows ‘Major Holes In The Story’

Footage of Kim Kardashian’s hotel room from the night of the Paris robbery was leaked online Wednesday – only for the reality diva’s lawyers to instantly demand the video be deleted from the internet.

The three-and-half minute video showed Kim Kardashian in her hotel room on the night of the infamous event, and according to many industry professionals the footage raises more questions than it answers.

According to Kim’s official version, a gang of thugs in police costume burst into her room at L’Hôtel de Pourtalès, hog tied her with tape and zip ties, dumped her in the bath tub, then helped themselves to her jewelry and two phones. They then fled on… bicycles.

However the footage, shot immediately after the ordeal, shows Kim relaxing in her room, not unlike a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Wrapped in a blanket, the reality star sits on a sofa, calmly video-chatting on a cell phone – and looking far from hysterical, as she claimed she was in the aftermath of the heist.

What is even more odd is that Kim is seen using FaceTime, despite the fact that the robbers had stolen two of her cell phones.

Radar Online, who obtained and published the video on Wednesday – before becoming the target of legal threats by Kim’s lawyers and taking it offline – spoke to industry professionals and asked what they thought of the footage.

“I would have expected her to have been extremely nervous, and ill at ease,” said Henderson Cooper, retired Los Angeles Police Department supervisor of detectives, after viewing the footage.

“Usually cases with civilians who are not experienced with such conflict, people get shakes, they get unstable. Sometimes they get light-headed or confused and I hear nothing to suggest that.”

In another mystery, despite family claims that Kim was not filming for KUWTK at the time, the hotel room was fully equipped with cameras. In one shot, Kim’s assistant even appears to be wearing a lapel-mic. Why?

Radar Online commissioned Manny Gomez, a former FBI agent, to view the footage and review the reported chain of events.

Gomez immediately noted there were “no signs of forced entry whatsoever, so it seems that she let them in.”

He questioned: “If so, why?

“It’s interesting to me how calm she and her personal assistant appear to be, somebody that was just robbed at gunpoint. She was acting very normal, like as if nothing happened.”

“A camera should have been fitted to the bedroom door where Kim was sleeping, along with a sensor,” added Michael Jackson’s longtime bodyguard, Matt Fiddes.

“A screen could have been set up in the chief of security’s bedroom, and somebody would have watched it all night.

“It’s standard procedure. There is something not right there.”

Legal commentator and television personality Nancy Grace pointed out that the story keep saying changing:

“I mean, everything’s just changing and when the story changes—it’s been long, long my theory—when a story changes, somebody’s lying. When a story is embellished upon, that’s not a problem because if you ask the right questions, you may get more answers, more information and it adds on.“

“If I’m the owner of a hotel and I get Kim Kardashian, I double, triple my security procedures. I put agents at each exit,” said Charles Pellegrini, former head of France’s anti-organized crime squad.

“We are dealing with a young woman who was sleeping alone with a hugely valuable amount of jewelry.

“She would never open the door in the middle of the night in these circumstances, so who did?”

Lawsuit crazy

Kim Kardashian is also attempting to gag sections of the gossip media.

The reality star filed suit in a federal lawsuit in New York against MediaTakeOut.com – and in an unusually aggressive move, against its founder Fred Mwangaguhunga as well – alleging they libeled her.

The stories had headlines claiming evidence pointed to her staging the robbery, that French police suspected Kardashian West of involvement in an inside job, and that she was guilty of a federal crime if she had indeed faked the robbery and filed a multi-million dollar insurance claim.

The articles have since been removed from the site.

The legal action is the first high profile thing Kardashian West has done since the heist as she has been maintaining a very low profile.