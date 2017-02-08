92% Of Leftist Activists Live At Home With Mother Into Adulthood

In case you were wondering what sort of activists fill out the crowds in Soros-funded left-wing rallies, new research proves vast majority of protesters arrested for politically-fuelled offences are young men who still live at home with their mother.

More than one-third of protestors are also unemployed, according to the study published in German newspaper Bild that drew their conclusions based on 873 suspects who were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.

Of these 84 per cent were men, and 72 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

Proving that liberalism can only exist in a vacuum of extortion, it seems protesting snowflakes need home-made cheese melts and free room and board in order to continue their life’s work of agitation.

Daily Mail reports:

The figures published in the Berlin newspaper said of the offences committed against a person, in four out of five cases the victims were police officers.

In 15 per cent of these cases, the victims were right wing activists.

The new figures were released by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Between 2009 and 2013, the Bild report claims, left-wing assassins attempted to commit 11 murders.