Lena Dunham Credits Trump For Her Massive Weight Loss

Lena Dunham credits her recent weight-loss on the “soul-crushing pain, devastation and hopelessness” she has been experiencing since President Trump was elected.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” the 30-year-old Girls actor told Howard Stern on his radio show on Monday, proving that Donald Trump is going to make America slim again.

.@realDonaldTrump: If me winning means Rosie O'Donnell moves to Canada, I'd be doing a great service to our country!https://t.co/foxt712Ko1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 26, 2016

“Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight,’” she explained.

“He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” she complained, referencing Trump’s appearance on Fox and Friends last April when he called her a “B-actor” after the Golden Globe-winner promised to move to Canada if Trump won the White House.

Dunham of course did not move to Canada – nor did any of the other liberal celebrities who promised they would – and has since told interviewers that she was only joking.

But it’s not only Dunham’s address that hasn’t changed. She’s still pumping out the same noxious brand of liberal political activism. Last month she used her podcast to tell listeners that she wished she had the experience of having an abortion. And in January she took to Twitter to post a NSFW “advertisement for health care,” urging her followers to sign up for Obamacare before it was too late.