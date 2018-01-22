Liberal Comedian Mugged At Gunpoint Turns Conservative Overnight

Liberal comedian Tim Young was robbed at gunpoint in D.C. on Thursday and by the time he woke up on Friday he was a conservative.

It took getting robbed at gunpoint for liberal comedian Tim Young to turn conservative and change his mind about gun laws, proving there is wisdom in the old adage — “a liberal is just a conservative who hasn’t been mugged yet.”

After being robbed at gunpoint by two men in Washington, DC on January 17, Tim Young emerged from the incident determined to get a concealed carry permit so he does not have to feel so defenselessness again.

Young had the gun pointed in his face on M Street around 7:45 p.m. The two male suspects made off with his cell phone.

The next day he tweeted:

WUSA9 reports that Young grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and, until being robbed in D.C., never saw the need to get a gun, much less carry one. He indicated that “he’s been in some bad places in his life and nothing happened to him [in those places] … [so] he assumed things would continue to go that way.”

But that mindset changed abruptly when he stood helplessly as one of two suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his valuables. Young said, “Terrified. You know, when I talk to people about this … you’re scared. There’s no man card involved. I was defenseless.

Young says he will not allow himself to be in that defenseless position again: “When you’re in an instance where there’s a gun is pointed at you and your life is being threatened for your property and no one’s going to help—and now I know that no one’s going to help—I want to feel more secure. I want to feel safe, and I have something to defend myself with.”

WUSA9 tweeted:

As for people who continue to oppose concealed carry, Young gave voice to millions of conservatives across the nation who have long accused liberals of living in a naive fantasy land.

I think a lot of those people who are opposed to having a conceal carry permit and being able to own a weapon have never had one pointed directly at them when they have nothing on them.”

Baxter Dmitry

