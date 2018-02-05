Liberals Hate Quotes From Trump’s SOTU – Until Told They Are Obama’s

Liberals in New York City reacted negatively to quotes they believed were from President Trump’s recent State of the Union speech, without realizing they were the victims of an ingenious prank designed to prove liberals are brainwashed sheep incapable of independent thought outside of what CNN tells them.

“We are going to give them a few quotes from the speech and ask their reaction. Except the quotes we are giving them are actually from President Obama’s State of the Union addresses. What will they have to say? Let’s find out,” said Campus Reform’s Cabot Philips.

“Warmongering“, “aggressive“, “ridiculous“, “immature” and “he’s got small hands” were some of the verdicts delivered by the liberals, thinking they were criticizing President Trump.

But when Cabot Philips informed them they were actually criticizing quotes from their beloved Barack Obama, the surprise on the liberal student’s faces was priceless.

The quotes, taken from some of Obama’s State of the Union addresses, included threats to destroy the Islamic State, statements of America’s military strength, and attacks on China’s economic policy.

“Well, first off, ISIS is fake,” replied one man outside John Jay College in New York City. “It’s something the government made up so they can continue doing what they want to do, which is world domination.”

“The way that he approaches things is very aggressive, and that’s not the best way to approach situations,” said another woman.

When Phillips finally revealed that the quotes were in fact from Barack Obama, many of the participants were surprised.

“Some people are quick to judge Donald Trump just because of a few things he’s said, but I think if they paid attention to his whole presidency, maybe they will have a better outlook on him and perspective in general,” added one thoughtful respondent.