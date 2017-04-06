Tired Of Liberals Saying Trump Hasn’t Kept Promises? Check This List!

Fact-free mainstream media keeps telling braindead liberal viewers that President Trump is a lame duck president who isn’t keeping his campaign promises. The reality is they couldn’t be more wrong. President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises at breakneck pace.

This is a list of twenty-five big promises President Trump made on the campaign trail, and has kept in his first 73 days in office – a mere 1/41 of his presidency.

Barely any of them have been reported on because of the nonsense Russia conspiracy theory that the mainstream media have been forcing down our throats. The fact is, Trump has literally “done more in 73 days than Obama did in 8 years.“

This is not only a running list of promises he has kept so far, but also things he has done that weren’t even promised on the campaign trail.

PROMISES MADE AND KEPT SO FAR:

Campaign Promise 1: To replace Antonin Scalia with a like-minded justice from a list of 20.

The Nomination of Neil Gorsuch who is one of the most qualified people ever nominated to the SCOTUS whose nomination to the 10th Circuit Court was unanimously approved by Republicans, and Democrats including Cuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden in 2006. And before the opposition says “but, Merrick Garland” tell them to look up up the Biden Rule.

Campaign Promise 2: To suspend immigration from terror-prone countries.

The President has attempted to enact a Travel Ban that is 100% CONSTITUTIONAL AND is made from the seven (six, now) “countries of concern” outlined by the Hussein Administration. This has been blocked by an extremely liberal Hawaiian judge who was appointed by Obama. (The blocking of this travel ban might piss me off more than anything that has happened during his presidency, because judges should be blind to politics, but that is proving to be false.) Hopefully this will go to the Supreme Court and be overturned quickly.

Campaign Promise 3: To defund and crack down on sanctuary cities.

Trump has implemented a YUGE crackdown on sanctuary cities, threatening to defund them.

Campaign Promise 4: To revive the Keystone Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline.

The revival of the Dakota and Keystone XL Pipelines creating American jobs.

Campaign Promise 5: To pull the US out of the TPP, an Obama-era trade deal detrimental to the US.

Trump pulled us out of the TPP which would have been absolutely disastrous for the US.

Campaign Promise 6: DONALD TRUMP LOVES WOMEN AND WANTS TO HELP WOMEN!

Trump has signed an Executive Order promoting women in STEM jobs (careers real feminists strive for, not “dance therapy” feminists).

Trump has Launched a Council empowering female leaders and female entrepreneurs.

Campaign Promise 7: To renegotiate, or pull out of Bill Clinton’s terrible trade deal, NAFTA.

Trump met with Justin Trudeau (what a joke) to discuss the tweaking of NAFTA to benefit the US more, after he threatens to leave it.

Campaign Promise 8: To undo ridiculous Obama-era federal agency regulations.

Trump ordered a two-for-one repeal for all new regulations enacted by federal agencies.

Campaign Promise 9: To rollback Obama-era regulations on small businesses.

Trump has rolled back ridiculous Obama-era regulations that have made it nearly impossible for small businesses to hire employees.

Campaign Promise 10: To help America’s inner-cities deeply in need of rebuilding.

Trump has signed an Executive Order to give major funding to “Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” helping out inner-cities immensely.

Trump’s EPA granted $10 million to aid the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Campaign Promise 11: To protect our policemen, the true everyday heroes.

Trump signed an Executive Order protecting our police.

Campaign Promise 12: To crackdown on illegal immigration and to BUILD A WALL.

Trump has implemented a YUGE crackdown on illegal immigration and he has started the WALL initiative.

Campaign Promise 13: To bolster our depleted military.

Trump has increased our military budget because we don’t want to use our military, but want to be prepared to use it.

Campaign Promise 14: To enact a five year lobbying ban on government Officials after they leave office.

Trump has placed a five year and lifetime lobbying ban on government officials for when they leave office.

Campaign Promise 15: To crackdown on drug cartels and illegal drugs crossing the border.

Trump signed an Executive Order cracking down on drug cartels.

Campaign Promise 16: To revitalize the dying coal industry in the US.

Trump has enacted Joint Resolution 38 putting hundreds, if not thousands of coal miners back to work.

Campaign Promise 17: To create American JOBS and bring companies back to America.

Trump negotiated a deal with Carrier promising to bring manufacturing and jobs back to the US.

Trump has met with CEOs from huge companies to work on bringing jobs back to America.

There was an increase of 298,000 jobs in February alone (liberals will say that counts in Obama’s fiscal year, but we know the truth).

Trump met with Intel CEO who promised $7 Billion investment and over 3,000 high paying (not “shovel ready” bullshit jobs) in America.

Trump met with the CEO of Softbank who has promised 50,000 more American jobs and has already fulfilled 3,000 of those jobs.

Kroger has promised over 10,000 new jobs in the era of Trump.

Campaign Promise 18: Pushing NATO allies to pay their fair share or face the reality of the US possibly leaving.

Trump has put major pressure on the members of NATO to pay their fair and equal share because there are only a handful of countries in NATO who currently pay as much as agreed upon.

Campaign Promise 19: To make America energy independent, relieving us from our dependence on foreign entities, such as OPEC.

Trump has taken major steps towards securing America’s energy independence.

Campaign Promise 20: To enact a hiring freeze on government employees to help stop corruption.

Trump enacted a hiring freeze to all federal employees, cutting down on the over-bloated bureaucracy.

Campaign Promise 21: Trump could be the president that takes us to Mars!

Trump signed a Bill allowing NASA funding, including an exploration to Mars.

Campaign Promise 22: To undo many of Obama’s unconstitutional Executive Orders.

Rescinding (one of) Obama’s incredibly unconstitutional actions regarding transgender bathrooms in schools.

Campaign Promise 23: The repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

The recent GOP fallout of AHCA Plan was no fault of Trump’s. The blame solely belongs to Speaker Ryan. He created a shit bill and couldn’t even capitalize to get enough votes. Obamacare will crash in 2017 when individual mandates kick in and Democrats will be to blame. That is when Trump will truly work to Repeal and Replace it with a plan he promised us.

Trump got rid of the idiotic penalty in Obamacare that fines you if you choose not to participate in the program.

Campaign Promise 24: To “Bomb the shit out of ISIS.”

He called for a drone strike in Afghanistan killing Qari Yasin, a Pakistani Al-Qaeda leader.

Campaign Promise 25: To not take a salary as President.

He donated his first quarterly salary to the National Park Service.

ACTIONS NOT PROMISED ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL, BUT HAVE BEEN PUT IN EFFECT:

(Even though it was Mike Pence) The defunding of clinics that perform abortions. Because no matter whether you are pro-choice/pro-life, the government should not be funding abortions. (Also, if people bring up the Hyde Amendment which is supposed to not let any federal funding go towards abortions, LET THEM KNOW that US taxpayers pay for about 24% of abortions despite of that “amendment”.)

Huge spikes in the NASDAQ average index and the DOW average index starting November 8th. (This will count for Obama unfortunately, but we know where the real credit belongs.)

He has placed sanctions on Iran after they tested ballistic missiles.

He has met with/talked to over 30 foreign leaders.

Trump has moved on to tax reform, lowering taxes for Americans.

He negotiated down the Price of the new Air Force One one billion dollars in a meeting that lasted just one hour.

He issued major cuts to the costs of the F-35 saving billions.

He has opened the eyes of the American public to just how unbelievably corrupt (pretty believable to most) the Hussein Administration was.

