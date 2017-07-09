Lindsay Lohan: Pedos Run Hollywood And They Murdered Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was murdered according to Lindsay Lohan, who says the “Hollywood bad boy” became a problem for “the pedophiles at the top of the Hollywood pyramid” after his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight propelled him towards superstar status.

“They couldn’t trust him anymore. They knew he had a big mouth and big balls. He liked to rock the boat,” Lohan said.

“He knew a lot of industry secrets and he wasn’t afraid of speaking out.”

Lindsay Lohan caught the world’s attention this week after a tweet in which she defended President Trump and his family went viral.

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

The London-based actress was asked about her tweet calling for people to stop bullying President Trump, but Lohan, speaking in her puzzling new “international accent”, instead began shedding light on Heath Ledger’s 2007 death.

“It wasn’t a suicide. It wasn’t an accidental overdose. Everybody in the industry knows the truth. He was taken out. He was an example to the rest of us to stay in line.

“He was the last of the Hollywood bad boys.”

Former child star Lindsay was close to Ledger in the year before his death, spending time with the Australian actor in his Manhattan apartment between shoots.

Describing Ledger as “a player, a troublemaker, some kind of dark horse” Lindsay Lohan said, “we agreed that anybody with a soul just can’t exist in Hollywood. You have to get out. You have to find a way out or you’ll be eaten up from the inside out.”

“Heath cared about acting, he cared about the art and the legacy he was leaving. He was disgusted and so, so disillusioned with what Hollywood really is. He was just so repulsed by the money hungry, power crazed elite. The pedophiles and their networks.”

“He was plotting his way out. He liked explosions. He wanted to blow the whole shithouse up in flames.”

“Among the qualities that most attracted me to Heath was his transparency, which was illusory, of course, and his equally illusory sense of being almost immortal.”

Following the recent spate of pedophilia related arrests in California, which prosecutors warn is “the tip of very rotten iceberg”, Lohan’s claims about the dark side of Hollywood come as no surprise.

The grip the rotten Hollywood elite hold over the actors working the system is becoming the stuff of legend. Speaking about her peers, the actors and actresses in Hollywood, Lohan said, “We all know that if you want to make sure reporters can’t report on anything you say at a press conference, you just start talking about how Hollywood is run by perverts and pedophiles. The oligarchs that run your media companies won’t print a word of it.“

Ledger died on 22 January 2008 from what the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York called an “accidental intoxication from prescription drugs”, just a few months after finishing filming his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

While the prescription drugs found in Ledger’s system were all well known prescription drugs, the lethal combination of drugs would never be prescribed by a physician.