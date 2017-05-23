Complete List Of Bottled Waters Containing Fluoride Leaked Online

A list of 22 popular brands of bottled waters that contain fluoride has been leaked online, proving that the poisonous chemical is still pushed on the American public, even when they they try to avoid their widely contaminated public drinking supply.

Fluoride is a by-product of the phosphate fertiliser industry, and it consumption wreaks havoc on the brain and body. It is used in the production of 70 percent of the public drinking water supplies in the U.S.

Realfarmacy.com reports:Â Moreover, even the processed beverages and foods, like tea and bottled water contain fluoride. Yes, you read well, numerous popular brands of bottled water contain a known neurotoxin added to them.

This explains why the dental fluorosis has skyrocketed in the United States over the past 60 years. Dental fluorosis is the side effect of fluoride intake that usually occurs in children. It is very unpleasant and it looks pretty bad.

In addition, those peer-reviewed proofs against fluoride that we mentioned at the beginning of the article include a publication in the world weekly medical journal, The Lancet. In this report, the fluoride is presented as neurotoxin and it is concluded that it significantly lowers the IQ of children.

Fluoride is a toxic waste from the phosphate fertilizer industry

Back in 1950â€™s, it was resolved that phosphate factories emitted poisonous gases that were environment-unfriendly. The crops were burned, ruined and the cattle became crippled. Environment and chemical engineers were paid for accomplishing the task of filtering this poisonous waste so that it would not go into the atmosphere.

One professor of chemistry was amongst them and he talked about the days spent developing and designing what the industry later referred to as scrubbers. These scrubbers were set up to filter out the toxic waste and protect the environment from harmful gases that when leaked into the atmosphere would destroy their health and ecosystem. But, how protected were the citizens really?

It is pretty likely that you are currently a victim of the fluoride emissions by the industry even though you do not lice anywhere close to a phosphate plant.

This is a list of offending bottled water, which is pretty useful for you to make sure that you are not feeding fluoride to yourself and your family.