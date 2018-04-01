London Becomes Murder Capital Of The World

For the first time in history, London has overtaken New York in murders, as deadly knife crimes surge under Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Fifteen people were murdered in London, as compared to 14 in New York. Both cities have exactly the same population.

Sunday Times reports: London murders for March are also likely to exceed or equal New York’s. By late last night there had been 22 killings in the capital, according to the Metropolitan police, against 21 in the US city.

Eight Londoners were murdered between March 14 and March 20 alone and the total number of London murders, even excluding victims of terrorism, has risen by 38% since 2014.

FBI data and studies by the late Eric Monkkonen, a researcher at the University of California, show that since 1800 London has had a murder rate per person of between half and a 20th of New York’s.

Including January, London still has fewer murders so far this year — 45 against 55 — and its total in 2017 was also lower. But the gap has narrowed in recent years.

Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan police, blamed social media for escalating disputes into violence.

The February figure on the two cities’ crime websites is one fewer in each case, 14 in London against 13 in New York. The latest figures include those who died in February after being attacked earlier.