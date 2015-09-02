London School Shocker: Kids Taught Non-Jews Are ‘Evil’

British school kids as young as three-years-old were taught that non-Jews are “evil” at a school in North London it has emerged.

A whistleblower at the Beis Rochel boys school revealed that kids aged between three and four years old were given a worksheet to complete, which used terms such as “goyim” (a term for non-Jews that many find offensive).

One of the questions given to the kids asked “What did the goyim want to do with all the Jews?”, to which the correct answer was highlighted as: “Kill them”.

Independent.co.uk reports:

Describing it as a form of “indoctrination”, Ms Green added: “Psychologically, you become so afraid of the world out there after being taught how dangerous and bad and evil non-Jews are, that it makes it harder to leave.”

Independently translated from Yiddish for The Independent, the worksheet’s first question reads: “What have the evil goyim (non-Jews) done with the synagogues and cheders [Jewish primary schools]?” The answer in the completed worksheet reads: “Burned them.”

“It doesn’t explicitly refer to the Holocaust,” the source said. “It’s a document that teaches very young children to be very afraid and treat non-Jews very suspiciously because of what they did to us in the past.

“It’s not a history lesson – you can’t say that. It’s a parable that is actively teaching the children extremism, hatred and a fear for the outside world.”

A spokesperson for Beis Rochel said that the worksheets would be amended and apologised for any offence. However they argued the phrase “goyim” was not offensive and accusations that they were indoctrinating children were “without basis”. “The language we used was not in any way intended to cause offence, now this has been brought to our attention, we will endeavour to use more precise language in the future.”